The formal sentencing for a Stafford County woman convicted of killing her husband more than three years ago has been delayed yet again.
Lisa S. Bartosch, 55, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court. But the sentencing hearing was pushed back to Oct. 22 after defense attorney John Kiyonaga argued that the COVID-19 crisis and other factors had made it impossible to complete mental health examinations needed by Bartosch.
Bartosch was convicted of first-degree murder in September for the May 2017 slaying of her husband, Scott “Chip” Bartosch. Chip Bartosch died May 29, 28 days after being set on fire at their home in the Hampton Oaks subdivision.
Prosecutors and Bartosch’s former attorney, Terence Patton, reached a deal that called for Bartosch to serve between 20 and 35 years in prison.
But just before her sentencing was to take place Dec. 16, Kiyonaga showed up and announced that he was taking over as Bartosch’s attorney. Kiyonaga has clashed with prosecutors Lori DiGiosia and Amy Casey ever since.
Kiyonaga has accused the prosecutors of withholding evidence from Patton and filed a motion requesting that they be removed from the case.
The prosecutors responded that Kiyonaga’s claims had no merit and also filed a bar complaint against him.
On Tuesday, Kiyonaga asked that the new sentencing date not be set until late December, meaning the actual hearing wouldn’t be held until some time next year.
He said there are clear mental health issues that need to be fully explored. Kiyonaga also made it clear that he will eventually file a motion to have Bartosch’s guilty plea withdrawn.
DiGiosia asked that the sentencing be set for July or August. She said Bartosch has already had significant mental health testing and said the family needs to get this behind them.
Judge Michael Levy resolved the dispute, at least for now, by setting the October date.
