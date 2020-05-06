As Congress considers another coronavirus relief package, both of Virginia’s U.S. senators say more aid is necessary to support state and local government budgets for essential public services.
Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both Democrats who previously served as Virginia governor, said Wednesday they are confident the Senate ultimately will pass legislation that will include more aid for state and local governments, as well as more flexibility in how they use it.
Warner, in a conference call with reporters, said he hopes for additional guidance from the U.S. Treasury with “some level of relaxation” of rules that prohibit state and local governments from using $150 billion provided under the CARES Act to replace lost revenues that are critical to the public services they provide.
“To me, that was just an absurd restriction to put in the package,” he said.
Virginia received additional guidance from Treasury this week that gives the state and local governments leeway to spend $3.3 billion—including $200 million sent directly to Fairfax County, the state’s most populous—for a wide range of costs for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and a partial economic shutdown to prevent the virus from spreading faster.
For example, state and local government can use the money for additional payroll expenses for workers who provide services that are “substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the guidance states. Those could include public safety and health, health care, and human services employees, as well education staff who develop online learning programs to replace classroom instruction that Gov. Ralph Northam ended for the year.
The money also could be used to help people avoid eviction or foreclosure of their housing, but not to pay their real estate taxes or public utility taxes.
“Fund payments may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations,” the Treasury Department states.
The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, will return next week and consider a relief package that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has estimated at $500 billion to $1 trillion for state and local government.
Warner said he hopes that bill passes with bipartisan support to improve its chances in a Republican-controlled Senate that has been cool to the idea of helping state and local governments salvage their budgets.
“These are essential functions and the federal government ought to assist them,” he said. Kaine also wants Congress to provide more financial relief for individuals and families.
On Wednesday afternoon, he spoke in the Senate chamber to urge colleagues to help struggling localities.
“What are state and local governments seeing? Massive declines in tax revenue,” Kaine said. “Sales taxes are declining, meals taxes are declining, lodging taxes are declining, income taxes are declining. Jurisdictions are trying to figure out the extent of the likely decline and, though it’s hard to know with certainty, the revenue drops are sizable.
“In Virginia, the town of Abingdon is predicting a revenue loss of about 15%. The city of Fredericksburg expects a loss of around 10%. The town of Blacksburg—nearly 18%. The list goes on and on,” he continued. “And the commonwealth of Virginia is expecting a decline in revenue of between $2 and $3 billion over the next two fiscal years. If cities, towns, counties and states lose revenue, what are their options? Since most government costs are personnel, that is what they will be forced to cut: teachers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs. And that is already happening in Virginia, and all around the country. ... Every state, city, county and town in this country is having to make the same decisions.”
Prince William County has cut 31 police, fire and sheriff post from its budget proposal, Kaine noted. Abingdon is laying off 13 full- time and 64 part-time employees. Staunton proposes furloughs for all city employees, including first responders, and is canceling plans to fill public-safety jobs, he said.
“There must be a sense of urgency about more aid for the state and local governments—for their employees—the front-line heroes that Americans are relying on during this time of unprecedented crisis,” Kaine told fellow senators. “We need to go well beyond the $150 billion that has been provided to state and local governments, and we need to give them the same flexibility to use their funding to cover excess expenses or revenue shortfalls that we have provided to businesses.”
State and local governments will cut programs and terminate employees to balance budgets if they can’t replace lost revenue from sources such as taxes on income, sales, meals and lodgings, the former Richmond mayor said.
“This is exactly the wrong time, during a global health emergency ... to lay off [critical government workers],” he told reporters Tuesday via Facebook Live.
Warner said he hopes the Senate will find a compromise between the priorities of Democrats, who want relief for state and local governments, and Republicans, who want more liability protections for businesses that reopen.
“If you want to get to ‘yes,’ there’s a way to get to ‘yes,’ “ the senior senator said.
Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Michael Martz and Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
