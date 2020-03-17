U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner is asking FEMA to enable thousands of federal civil servants experienced with rapid emergency response, to help rural counties and municipalities increasingly overwhelmed by the challenges of responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
Warner, D-Va., joined two dozen senators Tuesday in asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Interior to make that happen.
Non-metropolitan communities—such as Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—will need more assistance from agencies and civil servants who are used to working in rural places, Press Secretary Nelly Decker said.
Of Virginia’s 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19, outbreaks are growing in rural areas including James City County, Farmville and Hanover, Warner’s office noted.
In their letter, the senators underscored that the USDA and Interior Department have the experience to best meet the issues that rural communities in Virginia face.
“We write to request your immediate assistance in mobilizing your agencies to offer coordinated support for rural counties, municipalities, and tribal communities as they respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the senators wrote FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. “Rural communities are working to set up local emergency operation centers to help manage their response, but face challenges with limited staff capacity. Across many of our states, rural counties are experiencing outbreaks and some communities are already overwhelmed with the challenge.”
Civil servants at agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management live in rural communities and are well qualified in emergency management, the senators wrote. They know the federal Incident Command System, have experience mobilizing resources and coordinating communications during crises like forest fires.
Their expertise would bolster the response to coronavirus outbreaks in rural communities across the country, the senators said.
“We believe these federal professionals are well suited to partner with rural counties and municipalities to enhance staff capacity and support communities facing this public health crisis,” they wrote. “Therefore, in light of the national emergency declaration, we urge you to take immediate steps to ensure your agencies are working together to make your respective staff and resources available and able to assist with emergency response to COVID-19 across the country.”
In addition to Warner, the letter was led by Sen. Michel Bennet (D-CO) and signed by Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry Committee Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Steve Daines (R-MT), Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-MI), Senate Indian Affairs Committee Ranking Member Tom Udall (D-NM), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA), Doug Jones (D-Al), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jeffery Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Tom Carper (D-DE), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Jon Tester (D-MT).
