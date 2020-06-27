Fauquier Health recently announced Rahul Dewan, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering neurology and sleep medicine services to patients throughout Fauquier County.
Dr. Dewan brings over 10 years of clinical experience to Fauquier Health and is the second neurologist to join the hospital’s medical staff.
“Dr. Dewan has years of experience in treating a range of complex conditions in neurology and sleep medicine. He is an excellent addition to our Sleep Center and Neurology practice, where he will work alongside Dr. Kayal,” said Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “Alzheimers, dementia, strokes, migraines and sleeping disorders are an increasing concern amongst the residents in Fauquier and surrounding counties. Dr. Dewan’s expertise will be important as Fauquier Health strives to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs and make our community healthier.”
Dr. Dewan joins Fauquier Health from the Neurology and Sleep Center, PLLC located in Ocoee, Florida, where he was their neurologist for the last eight years. Dr. Dewan also worked as the Sleep Lab director and conducted remote interpretations of sleep studies and EEGs for Carlsbad Medical Center, in Carlsbad, New Mexico for the last 11 years.
Dr. Dewan graduated from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic in 1999.
He completed his residency training at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin in 2005. Dr. Dewan obtained his board certification in Neurology in 2006 and Sleep Medicine in 2007.
Dr. Dewan will begin seeing patients at the Fauquier Health Neurology office in Warrenton at 550 Hospital Drive, on July 6, 2020. For a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call (540) 316-5940.
