July Fourth was a bit muted in many communities this year, but a sense of American history and patriotism will be abundant Saturday at Culpeper Regional Airport, as it hosts a bevy of antique aircraft.
The Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing will loft a wide assortment of World War II airplanes into the sky, stage free static displays beside the runway and offer warbird rides for modest fees.
The all-volunteer group’s Warbird Showcase, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature a “touch-and-go” demonstration by two highly skilled pilots at noon, the chance to inspect a machine-gun turret from a B-26 Marauder bomber, and lunch, refreshments and souvenir T-shirts from vendors on site. Warbird Ride tickets will be available at the event; prices start at $69.
Two aircraft from World War II will be available for rides throughout the day: a Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller plane, and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane.
“Warbird Rides are really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s assistant adjutant. “You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”
Joining the Stearman biplane for the “touch and go” demonstration on the runway will be a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder. The pilots’ maneuver will be the first time these two Commemorative Air Force airplanes, both flown by the U.S. Coast Guard in World War II, will have flown together.
One lucky person will get to ride in the Stearman as its pilot and the Fairchild Forwarder’s pilot demonstrate their advanced skills of landing and immediately taking off again. Stearmans were used as a primary flight trainer by all the U.S. armed services throughout WWII. The high-wing Fairchild flew anti-submarine patrols off the East Coast.
“If you’ve not seen a ‘touch and go’ performed before, you will want to be at the Warbird Showcase this Saturday, starting around noon, to watch these two WWII aircraft execute the maneuver,” Ballard said.
To ask about purchasing this once-in-a-lifetime Warbird Ride opportunity, check in at the Warbird Rides table on Saturday, he said.
In addition, other iconic WWII aircraft will be displayed during the showcase: a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder built in Hagerstown, Md.; a North American SNJ fighter trainer flown by the U.S. Navy; General Motors’ TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of the Greatest Generation’s war; a British Percival Provost; and an Aeronca L-16.
The Culpeper-based Capital Wing announced Wednesday that it has added a Christen Eagle II to its lineup of static airplanes to be shown on the airport’s ramp.
The Eagle is not a WWII warbird, but “undoubtedly will be the best-looking airplane at the Culpeper Regional Airport, although some Capital Wing members would argue that the Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder would take that honor,” Ballard said.
A small aerobatic biplane, the Eagle was the featured aircraft in the acclaimed “Red Devils” airshow team in the 1980s and early 1990s. The plane coming to Culpeper is owned and flown by a Capital Wing member from Richmond.
Also, for a small donation, kids and adults can step inside the B-26 turret and “operate” its two .50-caliber M Browning machine guns. The bubble-like turret was part of the twin-engine B-26 medium bomber deployed extensively during WWII and built in Baltimore by the Glenn L. Martin Co.
“The turret is historically significant, since it was the first powered dorsal turret to be fitted to a U.S. bomber,” Ballard said.
Designed and built by Martin as a drop-in unit, it was hung from the bomber’s upper fuselage. Highly successful, the turret was used in a variety of aircraft, including planes produced by Consolidated and Lockheed, he said.
The family-oriented event will have something for everyone, wing members said. Parking and attendance are free, although the nonprofit Capital Wing—which has seen its annual revenue slashed as the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed airshows—would appreciate a small donation as people enter its hangar area.
The wing also will host activities for kids, in which they will learn how airplanes are made.
The wing is working with the national Hero’s Bridge organization to provide opportunities for military veterans to attend the Warbird Showcase and has reserved an L-5 ride for a vet, Ballard said.
“We’ll set up chairs in the front of our hangar in the shade and this veteran will have the best view possible,” he said. “In addition, we’ll be glad to take him up for a ride in our Stinson L-5 Sentinel airplane, which pioneered forward air control operations in the South Pacific during WWII.”
Hero’s Bridge serves elderly veterans, age 65 and older, at no expense to them or their families. Learn more at herosbridge.org.
Active-duty or retired U.S. Coast Guard personnel will receive $20 discounts on rides in the Boeing Stearman.
The Warbird Showcase will be held in accordance with coronavirus guidelines of Virginia, local health authorities and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Have a question? Email the Capital Wing at CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
The wing’s websites are capitalwing.org and commemorativeairforce.org/units/68. It also has a Facebook page.
The Commemorative Air Force was begun six decades ago in Texas when a few World War II pilots bought, restored and started flying a P-51 Mustang.
Today, the CAF has a complete collection of combat aircraft flown by all U.S. military services, with 165 airplanes distributed across the nation to 76 units, including the Capital Wing, that operate and care for them.
The CAF’s mission is honor those who have served, educate the public, and inspire the next generation of aviators.
