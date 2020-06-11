Global demands for racial justice and equality urgently continue in an environment often distrustful of and angry at law enforcement officers, following widespread white oppression and violence toward African-Americans over centuries in our nation.
It is in this climate that the town wishes to show its gratitude to the Culpeper Police Department. At a meeting earlier this week, Town Council unanimously passed a resolution declaring this Saturday, June 13, Culpeper Police Department Appreciation Day.
Councilman Keith Price, an Army veteran, initiated the gesture and drafted the resolution. Local law enforcement officers have provided extraordinary service these past few months, he said, in difficult times, to include a pandemic, and more recently, widespread demonstrations. The men and women of the Culpeper PD marched and knelt beside recent protesters in Culpeper, the councilman said.
“It could have been adversarial,” Price said of last weekend’s event in Yowell Meadow Park, drawing 800 people. “But that was not the case—they were treated as friends and trusted by members of the community.”
Law enforcement officers nationwide are under intense scrutiny, he added, with good cops getting rolled in with bad cops. Price added he imagined now must be a tough time to be in law enforcement. The adopted resolution is intended to show the Culpeper PD that council is “standing with them until given a reason not to,” he said.
Mayor Mike Olinger said the resolution was well-worded and not political.
“It’s something we could all get behind,” he said. “The Culpeper Police Department participates in just about every community event there is and they have a great relationship with the business community, too. We are very lucky to have such dedicated individuals serving our town each and every day.”
The Culpeper PD is indeed generally well-thought of among community members and boasts a strong relationship with people and groups from various backgrounds.
Residents regularly drop off sweets and meals for the local police force; just this week, a law enforcement tab at Raven’s Nest coffee shop downtown reached $600, initiated by a child’s initial $100 donation.
Local black barber Neal “Skinny” Simpson recently responded to questions about the state of America and the riots that have since turned to mostly peaceful protests. Simpson said he did not believe in destroying businesses.
“They’re taking the outlook off of George Floyd,” Simpson said. “You got to put your thumbs up for them that are really protesting and the cops being with them is magnificent.”
The barber said he was thankful to live in Culpeper County.
“Culpeper has such heart,” Simpson said. “The police, everybody raised up together. It’s always love because this is our community.”
The death of Floyd May 25 in police custody was wrong, he said, and could have been avoided.
“He was already in custody,” Simpson said. “The other officers should have done something, him telling them he can’t breathe. That’s rage—when officers are supposed to protect and serve.”
It’s why the world is in an uproar, he added.
“They’re not sensing the protection from the police [elsewhere],” said Simpson, a student at Culpeper County High School in the mid-1980s. “People in Culpeper can feel safe and that [police are] here to protect us.”
He added, “The devil is out here working, too so we need to stay as grounded and godly as we can. Because at any moment something bad can happen.”
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, a Culpeper native with decades in local law enforcement, said after the recent council meeting he was surprised and humbled by the resolution.
“It’s certainly a very difficult times in our nation that every community is facing and the most challenging climate for law enforcement that I’ve ever seen in my 42 years, so for council to reconfirm their support for the Police Department was very welcoming,” he said.
Jenkins said his main goal has always been for the agency to work hard every day to gain the trust of the community: “To get to know them and to be known before difficult times, as those will come in every community, and how you deal with them will define who we are … Culpeper is a GREAT community which is defined by its citizens.”
The Culpeper Police Department Appreciation Day Resolution reads:
“WHEREAS, since 1956 the Culpeper Police Department has worked tirelessly to keep the residents of Culpeper safe with a current force of only 45 officers protecting and serving a town of over 18,000; and
WHEREAS, the Culpeper Police Department is a diverse organization of professionals whose community policing outreach to dozens of neighborhood watch groups and civic organizations ensures local law enforcement is viewed positively by the entire Culpeper community; and,
WHEREAS, the excellence of the Culpeper Police Department is demonstrated by its accreditation since 2005 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement and advanced accreditation since 2011; and
WHEREAS, the officers of the Culpeper Police Department have placed themselves at significant personal risk during the COVID-19 pandemic by serving the public under extraordinary conditions; and,
WHEREAS, on June 1 and June 6, 2020, the Culpeper Police Department facilitated two short notice marches for racial equality and worked with organizers and community leaders to ensure the marches were conducted safely; and,
WHEREAS, the positive public reception Culpeper police officers received at those marches underscores the high regard the community holds for the Culpeper Police Department; and,
WHEREAS, law enforcement organizations across the United States are in a period of extreme stress working to protect peaceful demonstrations while preventing destruction by rioters and with good police officers – who make up the vast majority – being tainted by the actions of a very few bad ones;
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the council of the town of Culpeper, Virginia, reaffirms its support for the officers of the Culpeper PD and hereby proclaims June 13, 2020 as Culpeper PD Appreciation Day and encourages all residents to personally thank a police officer for their service to our community.”
