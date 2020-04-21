Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families remains open and supporting area residents at a time when such advocacy and shelter is needed more than ever.
Domestic violence emergency calls in the town of Culpeper have seen an approximate 10 percent uptick compared to this time last year, according to Culpeper Police Department Major Chris Settle, a longtime SAFE supporter and vice president of its board. It’s a trend authorities are seeing nationwide.
“I do think it is because a lot of people are under more stress than normal. The pandemic has caused a lot of anxiety,” Settle said mentioning many people out of work. “Financial stress does accumulate and can cause these issues.”
Plus, with kids home from school and everyone ordered to stay in their house unless they must go out, domestic strife is heightened and so is substance abuse, Settle said.
From Jan. 1 through March 19 of this year, the Culpeper PD responded to 84 domestic violence calls. Through April 18, another 38 domestic calls were received, compared to 31 the same time last year.
At SAFE, the work continues, said Cindy Hedges, executive director of the nonprofit serving those in need in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Social distancing is in place within its shelters and homes per CDC guidelines, she added.
“Although services may look different, at this time SAFE is continuing to provide advocacy, support and shelter,” Hedges said.
She confirmed the SAFE team has seen an increase in calls.
“We have been safely planning for victims that may not be able to leave the home because they are isolated with the abuser,” Hedges said. “Unfortunately, we have also had several hang up calls on the hotline. Our team knows too well that a hang-up call is probably because an abuser has entered the room.”
The current global disease outbreak is contributing to increased fear and stress in local homes and beyond, added SAFE Board President Jamie Clancey.
“At the same time, people are stuck inside with their abusers and there is a lack of resources or ways to get out of the situation due to fears of COVID-19,” she said. “We want to continue to spread the word highlighting that SAFE is still open and able to provide support. Due to everything being cancelled, we are limited on ways to spread information in the community.”
Community partners have been assisting SAFE with the provision of needed personal protective equipment during this time, including recent donations of hand sanitizer from the local distilleries at Old House and Belmont Farms. Supporter Cassandra Bradford, in addition, made 20 masks for staff and residents.
SAFE is currently in need of more masks as well as cleaning supplies, paper towels and toilet paper. Cash donations are always appreciated, Hedges said.
In spite of challenges, SAFE remains staffed with teams working on a rotating schedule in the office or remotely so as to adhere to social distancing guidelines. SAFE volunteers are not working at this time for the safety of all, Hedges said.
“The team is unwavering in providing services to our victims and survivors. What we need them to know is that we are still here for them when they are ready and that it is not lost on us that they may not be able to reach out for help on any level because of their circumstances,” she said. “We also know that there may be individuals out there who are experiencing abuse during these trying times that have never experienced that in their homes before.”
Hedges added the SAFE team does not judge or tell clients want to do. They are there to support clients in any way that they can, she said, “Even if that means lending a listening ear.”
The SAFE board is amazed at the dedication of its staff, Clancey said.
“They continually go above and beyond to carry out the mission and bring comfort, stability and resilience to our clients—even during this health crisis,” she said.
Contact the 24-hour SAFE Hotline at 800/825-8876 or the office at 540/825-8876. See safejourneys.org for information.
