A local group of allied, multi-disciplinary professionals from the criminal justice, law enforcement and mental health arenas are pursuing a new approach to addressing rampant drug use and abuse among people in the Culpeper community.
Paving the way for an expected launch in 2021 of the first-ever Culpeper County Drug Court, the local team recently gathered for an intensive three days of training with a half-dozen experienced representatives associated with the Alexandria-based National Drug Court Institute.
The training took place late last month in the upstairs boardroom of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services on Bradford Road in Culpeper. With state and local funding, the agency—with a focus on quality of life for recovering addicts—will forge a key link in the Culpeper Drug Court Team as it coordinates treatment and support services for eventual participants in the roughly one-year program.
Culpeper Circuit Court Judge Susan Whitlock, present at the recent training sessions, is leading the local team as they learn drug court best practices. This is occurring as the county pursues a scientific method of getting drug abusers out of jail, free of the legal system and in long-term recovery with happy, productive lives and families.
“We will be meeting regularly,” Whitlock said during a break. “This will be good for the community and it will be successful.”
Community support required
Project Director Daryl Jackson led the diverse, multi-state training group from TCMI. Included among them was South Dakota Judge Patricia Riepel, who presides over a drug court there. She provided a business card for the 2nd Judicial Circuit Drug Court on which it was printed, “Problem-solving courts work: Making a difference.”
According to Jackson, drug court success rates are very high in the 3,000-or-so such courtrooms around the country and U.S. territories. The Institute is currently training another 28 drug courts across the nation, employing a step-by-step model. It includes a continuing-care plan to maintain sobriety with a holistic approach.
“This has to be a team. We have to think differently. Every docket has its own issues and needs—lack of resources or funding, but we find a way to get the job done,” Jackson said. “Culpeper County will be no different because you have a strong community here. Your community becomes your sustainability plan.”
Partners comprising the Culpeper Drug Court Team are defense attorney Monica Chernin, Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther, Criminal Justice Services Director Andrew Lawson, probation officer Stephanie MacDonald, mental health counselor Ryan Banks, Community Services Director Jim LaGraffe, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Pete Siebel, Culpeper Town Police Maj. Chris Settle, Circuit Court Clerk Carson Beard, and a retired police detective now working in faith-based recovery services, Richard Brooking.
The local drug court will also need support from the business community in the form of employment and internship opportunities for program participants, Jackson said. Also, backing from medical professionals in providing for basic dental and other health needs of program participants, many of whom have not had access to healthcare for a very long time.
“You’ve got to get the community to back you,” Jackson said, noting he grew up in a small town in South Carolina where he saw friends and neighbors succumb to addiction. “If we had had (a drug court), it could have helped so many people—so it’s personal for me.”
Behavior modification
A drug court operates on a concept of behavior-modification, using incentives and sanctions for drug-abusing offenders. Examples of incentives could be something as simple as verbal praise from team members, certificates of recognition, reduced supervision requirements or transportation passes. Examples of sanctions could be a home curfew or community service.
Research shows that when probation officers spend at least 16 minutes with their supervisee employing behavior-modification techniques, recidivism rates drop, said Missouri drug court administrator Julie Seymore, part of the NDCI team, during the recent training in Culpeper.
Focusing on a program participant’s basic needs is No. 1, she said.
“If you don’t know where you are sleeping tonight, can you focus on recovery?” Seymore said.
People will often come to the drug court program unemployed, in poor health, suffering from depression and sleep issues, feeling shame, and with no direction or family support, she said. People who complete the program leave with stable housing, good health, a new attitude, supported and with life skills having replaced former people, places and things.
The drug court is humanitarian, Seymore added, in that team members will help address chronic physical ailments. “When people are coming off of substances, health problems are magnified—an abscessed tooth, liver problems,” she said of issues “masked by (drug) use.”
Family is a critical component, Seymore said, “But they burned those bridges. So who you are now to these people is family. The team is family to each other and you do what families do—fight, but the intentions are good.”
Team members work with participants, over many months, following a five-step process, to implement plans for treatment, job training, housing stability, restitution, community service. The process includes regular drug court appearances, random drug testing, home visits and benchmarks for sobriety. The program is evidence-based, focusing on a person’s strengths and assets.
“What are you good at? A lot of them will say nothing because that’s what they’ve been told. Nobody’s going to hire me because I’m a felon,” Seymore said.
It’s about changing a person’s “playground,” Seymore said, who they are hanging out with, delinquent peer interaction, things that will interfere with their success. It’s about establishing pro-social activities such as taking kids to the library for story time and other sober activities.
“They have to take ownership of it, buy into it. It is their plan,” she said.
Making a difference
Participants are carefully monitored, by the team, for substance use and related behaviors and receive escalating incentives for accomplishments and sanctions for infractions, according to an NDCI Drug Court Practitioner Fact Sheet provided by Jackson. Scientific research over several decades gives the most effective ways to administer behavior-modification programs.
“Drug courts that learn these lessons of science reap benefits several times over through better outcomes and greater cost-effectiveness,” the fact sheet stated.
A common point of contention in many drug courts is whether participants should receive punitive sanctions for positive drug tests, or whether their treatment plan should be adjusted.
“The answer depends on whether their usage is compulsive. Individuals who are dependent on or addictive to drugs or alcohol should be expected to require time and effort to achieve sustained sobriety,” according to best practices spelled out by NDCI. “If a drug court imposes high magnitude sanctions for substance use early in treatment, odds are the team will run out of sanctions before treatment has had a chance to take effect, and the participant might fall out of the program. This practice could paradoxically make the most substance-dependent individuals, who need treatment the most, more prone to failure in drug courts.”
A charged conversation about consequences for a positive marijuana test arose during the recent training in Culpeper with some law enforcement members saying the person would get arrested. Not arrested, Walther said, “But there will be sanctions.”
Team members debated the effectiveness of curfews for program participants with the circuit court clerk saying people use in the middle of the day and that a curfew was arbitrary. Law enforcement members said nighttime brought more crime and drug use and that there should be a curfew, which is in part of best practices and will be implemented here.
“We are looking to keep people out of jail,” Chernin said.
The program is designed to put structure in their life, LaGraffe said. People with different levels of trauma to their brain will progress at different levels, he said.
Case plans should be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound, according to the drug court trainers. In many cases, it’s about breaking multi-generational addiction, making human connection. “If you get invited to a graduation, go—that person thinks you saved their life. You are making a huge difference.”
