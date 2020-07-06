A festive, vocal crowd gathered Saturday evening for the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s July Fourth rally to support President Donald Trump and the law enforcement community.
The event, which was held in the town hall parking lot adjacent to GOP headquarters on Main Street, drew nearly 100 spectators and lasted for approximately four hours. In addition to the many speakers, which ranged from Culpeper Republican Chairman Marshall Keene to local author and historian Blaine Pardoe, there was food and drink, a merchandise stand and a voter registration booth, just to name a few of the amenities.
“There is an ever-growing government bureaucracy encroaching on our lives,” Keene said in his kickoff speech. “It’s diminishing the role of faith and the traditional family in our society. It’s the Democratic Party.
“We, as Republicans on the other hand, believe in secure borders, legal and merit-based immigration, putting the needs of Americans first, bringing our troops home from endless wars, limiting the power of government in our lives, expanding individual freedom, bringing the blue-collar jobs back to America and safeguarding the rights of Americans to live out their faith without being demonized,” Keene continued. “That’s what President Trump represents. I will proudly be casting my vote for him in the [2020 election], and I invite every freedom-loving patriot in Culpeper, in Virginia and throughout our nation to do the same.”
Tina Ramirez, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run against Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th U.S. House District, called on Republicans to stand up for their rights and freedoms against the ‘cancel culture’ that is sweeping across the U.S.
“The far left is trying to systematically erase our history,” an animated Ramirez said, referencing the removal of historical statues and monuments across the state and the country. “The demonization of our founding fathers shows where this country is headed, and it’s not good.
“Although they were imperfect men, in the Constitution, they created the perfect document,” Ramirez added. “That document shaped the world, bringing generations of freedom and liberty to people who had never experienced it [before coming here]. I’ve been to 30 countries around the world, and I can testify to the freedom that others have found because of what our founding fathers fought for so many years ago.
“Now, our freedoms, our rights, our very speech is under assault every day,” Ramirez concluded. “We need to look to our founding fathers for the inspiration to push back against this new ‘normal’ and to fight for what’s right—not what’s easy.”
Ramirez’s words garnered loud applause from those in attendance, but no speaker managed to stir emotions quite like Pardoe.
A former Amissville resident who has authored several science fiction and military books, Pardoe spoke at length about everything from the statue removals to a large-scale plot to “overthrow the American way of life by changing our very history.”
“This has been going on for some time,” Pardoe said of the plot. “The agenda was and remains relatively simple: destroy America’s self-image. Change the historical context so that the U.S. was always a horrible nation; a brutal, murderous, war-mongering entity. In short, make America the bad guy.
“The Confederate war memorials were the initial easy targets—they were labeled as symbols supporting slavery,” Pardoe continued. “Some are, but many simply commemorated military leaders, regiments or battles. I had no issues with putting up context around these statues to frame their presence, but vandalizing and destroying them was wrong. As many people saw these as reminders of oppression and slavery, there were just as many that saw them as commemorating dead relatives. Those that defiled the monuments wrapped themselves in the cloak of patriotism, but when statues fall, nothing is changed about people’s perception of inequality of civil rights.”
Pardoe likened the presence of some of the Confederate statues to the remnants that still remain from World War II Germany.
“Remember this ... the Germans did not tear down many of the concentration camps after World War II,” he said. “Why? Aren’t they symbols of the worst aspects of mankind? I will tell you why: to serve as a teaching tool for future generations to make sure those crimes didn’t happen again.”
Pardoe also pointed out that the destruction and removal wasn’t just limited to Confederate statues.
“These criminals went into graveyards and toppled tombstones—not just of Confederates, but of other military veterans going back to the Revolutionary War through the war on terror. Liberal America saw this as their opportunity to hijack racial tensions to advance their broader agenda of changing the American culture. They smiled and rejoiced each time a monument was removed, treating the wanton destruction as ‘progress.’
“Who determines what statues are allowed to remain—a mob?” Pardoe asked. “So does the anger and rage of one group trump the feelings of another? Who makes that call—loud, spoiled 20-year-olds? Apparently so.”
Pardoe’s words were lauded by audience members, some of whom traveled long distances to attend the rally.
“I want my children to grow up in an America where the sacrifices of those who came before them are respected,” said Patty Fitzgerald, who traveled nearly two hours from Stuarts Draft to the event with her husband, Tim, and their two young daughters. “Everything our forefathers worked for is at risk these days, so it’s my responsibility to come out and support the [GOP].”
Doug Burton, who lives in Maryland, said he made the two-hour drive south in order to not only show his support for President Trump and the police, but because he has a previous connection with the Culpeper Republicans.
“I have friends on the committee here,” Burton said. “I wanted to be here to support them, first and foremost. Our rights and ideals are under attack at every level, and we must stand up for what’s right. That means backing Republican ideals and standing by our brave men and women in law enforcement who are under siege from the left.”
In addition to Keene, Ramirez and Pardoe, other speakers at the rally included Culpeper GOP vice chairman Maggie Cleary and advisory member Dewey McDonnell, Culpeper mayor Michael Olinger, Culpeper County Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, Culpeper County 2A founder and local attorney Patrick Heelen and Richmond business owner Mike Dickinson.
Two other candidates also seeking the Republican nomination to oppose Spanberger were represented as well: Tina Freitas spoke on behalf of her husband, 30th District Rep. Nick Freitas, while Janet McDonald spoke for former Trump administration official Andrew Knaggs.
Both Freitas and Knaggs had overlapping engagements that prevented them from attending the event in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.