Culpeper County residents will vote in person in a June 23 Republican Primary solely for U.S. Senate. The candidates are Nottoway County teacher Alissa Baldwin, Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Gade of Alexandria and Army reservist Tom Speciale II of Woodbridge.
All first-time candidates, they are competing for the GOP nomination to run Nov. 3 against incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a two-term Democrat first elected in 2008.
Baldwin, of Lunenburg County, is a member of her local GOP Committee and has volunteered for various Republican campaigns at the local, state and national level. She is a former paralegal who has worked in education, including at Longwood University, since 2004, according to Baldwin’s campaign web site.
An Iraq War veteran who lost a leg in combat, Gade went on to work on veterans issues in President George W. Bush’s administration. He taught at West Point from 2011 until his retirement from the Army in 2017 and is now a professor at American University, according to Gade’s campaign web site.
Speciale has served in the U.S. Army since 1987, including in Afghanistan. Since 2005, he has worked as a subject matter expert on terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict issues, according to Speciale’s campaign web site.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail from the local registrar for the Republican U.S. Senate primary is this Tuesday, June 16. Voters no longer need an “excuse” to vote by absentee ballot, and can do so up to 45 days prior to an election.
Culpeper County residents can also vote by absentee in person 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in the registrar’s office on North Main Street and during the same hours on Saturday, June 20.
“We have seen about four times the usual number of mail absentee ballot requests and I encourage anyone who has concerns about voting on Election Day or in our office to request a mail ballot,” said Culpeper County Registrar James Clements.
All polling places in Culpeper County will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23. The local registrar’s office is seeking additional Election Officers willing to work from 5 a.m. to the close of polls on election day. Particularly needed, Clements said, are officers willing to drive to different precincts other than their own to ensure every polling location has the needed election workers.
The local registrar’s office is also looking for people willing to serve as “on-call” alternates, who might be called on Monday or early Tuesday morning and asked to go to a polling place for the day to fill in for someone who may have called out sick that morning.
“This is not unique to this election,” Clements said. “There is a constant need for more help at the polls.”
Voter confusion
There will be no other races on the June 23 ballot in Culpeper County, though that hasn’t stopped local voters from inquiring or submitting paperwork in other elections.
“It’s always great to see enthusiasm toward the voting process. It’s the foundation of our democracy,” Clements said. “Sometimes, that energy and excitement leads to confusion and we’ve seen a lot of confusion about the upcoming June 23 Primary.”
To that end, the local registrar’s office has received nearly 100 applications for a Democratic Primary, even though Culpeper isn’t holding one. Some of this confusion is likely caused by the fact that Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier are all in the 5th Congressional District and those localities are holding a Dual Primary, Clements said: “Culpeper is in the 7th District and ONLY holding a Republican Primary for U.S. Senate.”
Also adding to voter confusion is various yard signs around the county for candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th District U.S. House of Representatives, including Del. Nick Freitas, of Culpeper.
But that race isn’t on the primary ballot, either, the registrar said.
“The 7th District will be holding a nominating convention sometime in July,” Clements said.
More on that later.
Local voters have also asked the registrar why President Donald Trump isn’t on the June 23 primary ballot in Culpeper. Clements said Virginia presidential primaries for Democrats were held in March; former Vice President Joe Biden was selected as the state’s nominee.
The Republican Party of Virginia did not hold a primary in March presumably because Trump will be the nominee, Clements said.
“This is also why the Democrats aren’t holding a Primary in June—incumbents Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Abigail Spanberger are both Democrats and neither faced a primary challenger. Along with the President, they’ll appear on the November General Election Ballot,” he said.
Other election news of the 7th District
The 7th Congressional District Republican Committee will hold its nominating convention July 18 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, where the State Fair of Virginia is held, to decide its candidate to run against Spanberger Nov. 3. How delegates will vote for the six Republican candidates has not been determined, according to Virginia Mercury.
The hopefuls are Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland; Chesterfield nonprofit leader Tina Ramirez; Army veteran Andrew Knaggs; Chesterfield County teacher Pete Greenwald; and Coast Guard veteran Jason Roberge. The 7th District includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties, and large parts of Chesterfield and Henrico.
For the November election, Virginia voters will not be required to show a photo ID prior to casting a ballot, per new legislation signed this spring by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” he said in a statement at the time. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”
Clements said he realizes there are strong opinions on both sides of the voter ID issue.
“From the perspective of election administration, we’ve been here before,” he said. “This is the system we operated under before 2014 and will require some Election Officer training. But to me, the important takeaway is that for most voters, nothing will change – the simplest way to check in at the polls will still be to show your driver’s license or DMV-issued ID.”
Nov. 3 will also be a state holiday in Virginia for the first time, hopefully increasing access to voting. In making it a state holiday, Virginia eliminated the Confederate Lee-Jackson holiday. Also starting in November, polls will be open until 8 p.m.
