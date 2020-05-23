For those of us alive today, our lives can be documented for future generations as much as we want them to be, with the help of social media and the internet. For those who came earlier, the historical record is spottier.
What remains to tell us of the life of Charles Dyson Jr., Fredericksburg’s first black policeman and the Fredericksburg area’s first person of any color to die in Vietnam?
We have a photo from Ebony magazine of a young man teaching in a business school. We have other photos, which appear in the new “Looking Back” pictorial history book, of Dyson receiving his policeman’s badge and of him posing with a baseball team. There are his own words in the form of a letter to The Free Lance–Star in 1965. Then there’s a death notice, a headstone at Arlington National Cemetery, and a name inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
In more recent years, details about his achievements have been recounted in stories in The Free Lance–Star.
We also have the living memory of Charles, known as “Sonny,” as preserved by his brother, James Dyson of Silver Spring, Md. He remembers Sonny as more than “the first black person to ...”
“He was the most innovative person I ever met. He was charming, charismatic, highly intelligent, and could talk about anything,” said James Dyson, a retired lawyer.
Born in 1934, Sonny was the middle child of seven children born to Charles Dyson Sr. and Rosa Dyson. Perhaps his mother, as the first certified black high school teacher in Spotsylvania County, gave Sonny the idea he could do things that hadn’t been done before. At any rate, he certainly didn’t fulfill the stereotype of the lost middle child.
After attending one-room schools and then graduating from John J. Wright Consolidated School, Sonny attended St. Paul’s College in Southside Virginia. Though he worked on a farm while attending college, he was unable to earn enough money for tuition and dropped out after two years. While there, he studied business and took typing, a class James said people thought of as “sissy” for men at the time. This, however, would prove useful later.
After a time living in New York, where he worked for a division of General Motors and played baseball, Sonny joined the Army. The Army quickly spotted his potential and trained him for counterintelligence work at the Pentagon.
Sonny spent two years in the Army and then got a job teaching at Boyd Business College in Washington, D.C., where he became the first black instructor. A photo, which was featured in Ebony magazine, shows a confident young man in a suit and slim tie, walking among a room of students at their adding machines.
James remembers his brother was recruited to become Fredericksburg’s first black policeman in 1957. “Police Chief Kendall called up my father and asked him if his son would like to be a policeman. That’s how it happened.”
Many limitations were placed on Sonny. “He had one beat. The 500 block of Princess Anne Street,” said James. At the time, the 500 and 600 blocks were part of a thriving black community, anchored by churches and the two black hotels, the McGuire and the Rappahannock.
As a policeman during the Jim Crow era, Sonny had to walk a fine line, his brother said. He was allowed to arrest only blacks, but James remembers that he got in trouble a couple times for arresting whites. There were those in the black community who saw him as a sellout for becoming a cop. Sonny, however, “believed that his contribution was his given discretion to not arrest blacks for frivolous transgressions,” said James. “He was a caring human being sensitive to pitfalls of being first; especially of its historical limitations and expectations.”
He chalked up another first as Fredericksburg’s first black DJ on WFVA. Sonny’s interest in music, coupled with an entrepreneurial spirit, led him to open Sonny’s Record Shop in the 500 block of Princess Anne (and The Soda Fountain). He also sponsored black musicians, some of whom went on to become famous.
Sonny traveled sometimes to watch them perform on the “chitterlin circuit,” the nickname given to the network of locations black musicians could safely perform and stay at during that time. James, who was eight years younger, went with him several times until Sonny chased him back to school.
It was on his beat as a policeman that Sonny often noticed kids with nothing to do after school. James said, “Sonny believed that blacks were equally capable of excelling in sports, media and education, given equal opportunities.” So he decided to give some talented boys the opportunity to play baseball and started the Fredericksburg High School All Stars Baseball team. It was made up of African American players about ages 16–20 from Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Stafford, and Prince William counties. Though it had been 10 years since Jackie Robinson broke the color line in professional baseball, local teams were still playing separately.
James recalls Sonny saying, “You can achieve and exceed the achievements of others; it just requires more focus and dedication to work uphill against the grain, but society has given us no other choice. Now let’s get going.”
James remembers local businesses being very generous, with White and Weeks Furniture donating uniforms and Stewart’s bus service giving the team a bus to use as they traveled all around the area for games.
In 1961, Sonny was recalled to duty. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., and there he met his wife, Lenora, and added another item to his long list of roles in life: father. Sonny and Lenora had two daughters, Veronica and Sharon.
With the Army, Sonny participated in one of the most historic events of the civil rights movement. No stranger to breaking barriers, Sonny was part of the federal forces sent to protect James Meredith (also a veteran) as he exercised his constitutional right to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962. About a third of the federal troops were wounded in a riot involving over 3,000 people.
In 1965, Sonny was part of a U.S. force of 22,000 sent to the civil war in the Dominican Republic, in one of the many U.S. efforts during the Cold War to prevent the spread of communism. Then, he was ordered to Vietnam.
James was a law student at Howard University at the time, and remembers Sonny coming for a visit. “He was very gung-ho America, gung-ho military. He thought America could not be defeated. You couldn’t tease him about it.”
Sonny arrived in Vietnam in early December 1965, and his attitude must have changed shortly. He wrote a letter to The Free Lance–Star that was printed on Dec. 23, 1965, that was both prophecy and poetry. “Christmas won’t be much for us here, many of us might not even live to see tomorrow, much less Christmas. They are playing for keeps here, the bullets are real, and the price is life. So I am wondering if it would be asking too much if I ask you to use one paragraph in your paper Christmas Eve and say a special prayer for all of us here. I also wonder if you could send me a copy of The Free Lance–Star each day and let me know how much it is.”
After reading the letter in the newspaper, his mother spent all Christmas Day trying to speak to her son on the phone. James has no idea how, but she managed to somehow get in touch with him.
On Feb. 23, 1966, Sgt. Charles Dyson of A Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Calvary, 1st Calvary Division, USARV was killed in action. The notice of his death that appeared in the newspaper three days later said he had been fighting about 300 miles north of Saigon and his death was “as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained when struck by enemy automatic weapons fire while on a combat operation.” Or, war.
His body was brought back to Bailey’s Funeral Home on Princess Anne Street for the funeral service and interred in Arlington National Cemetery.
After he died, his wife and daughters moved to Philadelphia to be near her family. The Dyson family lost touch with them for a few years, but the girls later got back in contact and now come to family functions. Lenora never remarried, died in 2008, and is buried next to her husband.
In Sonny’s tragically short, 31-year lifespan, he was a teacher, policeman, baseball player, soldier, DJ, entrepreneur, husband and father.
When asked what he thought Sonny would be doing today if he had come back from Vietnam, James answered, “I don’t know. I really don’t. Anything he wanted to do, he did.”
