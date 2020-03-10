Don’t panic.
That is the latest message from Culpeper County government and emergency management officials as presumptive cases of coronavirus—COVID-19—continue to increase on an hourly basis in Virginia, the U.S. and around the world.
“Absolutely,” Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten said Tuesday when asked if his office is prepared to respond to a potential surfacing of the illness here. “We’ve been working on this for quite a while.
“Please tell people don’t panic,” he added. “We want them to stay informed, we want them to be educated, we want them to ask questions. We’re here to guide them through this and give them the latest information we can. We don’t want them to every time somebody gets a fever or coughs to jump down this rabbit hole of COVID-19.”
Emergency response plan
In the local EOC control center on Tuesday afternoon, various TV screens broadcast the latest news of the virus while another screen showed the interactive map recently developed by Johns Hopkins University showing cases worldwide. On the large conference table were various documents from the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention outlining the latest about the illness that apparently originated in a Chinese fish market.
Ooten and his two deputy coordinators, Captain Thomas Dawson and Captain George Keefer, met Tuesday afternoon at headquarters to share information about the county’s newly developed emergency response plan to the coronavirus. The document will assist coordinated local efforts in addressing health concerns related to the respiratory illness. Partners include several local, state and federal groups as well as local urgent care and long-term health facilities.
The response plan was developed over the past few days, with likely distribution to all partner agencies Tuesday night. The plan builds on established resources in the county emergency management plan.
A fluid document that is subject to change, the response plan covers various aspects, including Culpeper County employee considerations, medical and health response, mass care, resource management, prevention, detection and testing, quarantine and public dissemination.
“Anybody that has gone through their EMS training has already been trained on this. The plan reinforces that,” Ooten said. “It’s up to each individual EMS agency in Culpeper to ensure their staff is up to date on all of the information and training. They will follow their infectious disease protocol.”
Beware of rumors
The Star-Exponent asked Ooten about a report that a pair of travelers from Italy in Culpeper on business travel had self-quarantined themselves in a local hotel. The emergency services director said he had heard the same through the local rumor mill, but had no direct information about it.
“I cannot verify that,” Ooten said. “If it’s being mitigated by the health department, they will notify me and give me the specifics. We are very careful about not trying to spread rumors. We don’t want people panicking or freaking out. I have no direct information to share with that right now. Even if I did, unless it’s relevant to a public safety matter, I can’t really get into it.”
VDH Spokeswoman Lorrie Andrew-Spear said the health department could not confirm the report.
The identity of anyone diagnosed with the coronavirus will remain anonymous, Ooten said, as protected by the Americans With Disabilities Act.
“We don’t want to hang a red flag out in front of somebody’s house, because we don’t want people to panic. If it’s not an immediate threat to public safety there are times I might ask a question but will not be provided that answer,” Ooten said. “But rest assured any immediate threat to the public will be disseminated to me.”
Facts about the virus
Though it spreads like the flu and can have similar symptoms, coronavirus is marked by respiratory issues.
“Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death,” said Ooten, reading from the response plan.
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days or longer after initial exposure. Individuals can contract the virus from others and it can spread from person to person via droplets from the mouth or nose or from touching infected surfaces, he said.
As for prevention, the emergency services coordinator—like the VDH and CDC—recommended against people wearing masks who are not ill.
“People going out and puling all the N95 respirators and masks is not necessary. The people who are going to need those the most are going to be healthcare workers,” Ooten said.
Culpeper County has stockpile of masks and protective equipment for its first responders, he said.
“At this point now, we feel very comfortable. We’ve done inventory on all of that and pulled our reserves,” Ooten said.
He emphasized the local agency is following the VDH algorithm for coronavirus testing.
“People cannot just go to their doctors and say, hey test me for coronavirus. It doesn’t work that way,” Ooten said of current protocol.
Instead, a doctor, following an exam, must recommend testing someone showing signs and symptoms of the illness. From there, Ooten said, VDH will make a test kit available.
“There are not enough test kits right now to randomly test everyone in the U.S.,” he said.
Quarantine scenarios
The county’s emergency response plan to the coronavirus includes a section about allowing county employees to telecommute, if needed, to help stop a potential spread. It also considers a flexible leave policy for sick family members or those who don’t have adequate sick leave.
The plan addresses self-quarantine and the possibility of establishing a shelter in a public building, for example, to quarantine travelers to Culpeper without a home here. Those who contract coronavirus but without life-threatening symptoms are encouraged to stay home.
Those who are older or have existing health conditions and are made very ill by the virus could be quarantined in the the local hospital, Ooten said.
Culpeper Human Services and other partners like the Red Cross would organize staff at such shelters, as they do in other emergencies. The CDC and VDH would lead the establishment of such shelters, if needed, Ooten said, coordinating food, medical supplies and support for quarantined people.
E911 dispatchers are trained to ask callers about potential signs of coronavirus so that first responders can don appropriate protective gear before entering someone’s house. Patients will be transported to the hospital ER and the transporting ambulance immediately taken out of service to be decontaminated, as is done for all transports, Ooten said. Cleaning supplies are on the ambulance.
