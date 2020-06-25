This past Sunday, Culpeper Presbyterian Church held its first in-person worship service since Virginia began its stay-at-home regime due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 30 congregants physically distanced their seating in the church’s sanctuary.
And instead of their usual greetings of hugs and handshakes, church members exchanged a Malaysian greeting, placing their hands over their hearts, said Tammy Buckalew, the church’s program and communications coordinator.
Going forward, Culpeper Presbyterian Church will hold in-person worship services at 9:30 on Sunday mornings in the sanctuary, with live-streaming on its YouTube channel, “culpresbyvideos.”
Members are asked to wear masks, and allow the church elders to seat them as they arrive.
The church’s Zoom Sunday School will resume on July 5 with elementary, junior high, senior high and adult classes. For help in accessing the Sunday School contact the church office at 540-825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
