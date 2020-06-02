Kent D. Farmer on Tuesday announced his retirement as president and Chief Executive Officer of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, effective August 1 after 41 years with the locally run utility company.
“It has been my honor and privilege to lead REC and to serve its membership for the past 16 years,” said Farmer of his time as CEO. “It has been a satisfying career, which was made easier by the support of an extremely talented and dedicated workforce and a forward-looking board. I am proud to have led REC to become one of the largest and most successful cooperatives in the country.”
REC Board of Directors Chairman Christopher Shipe thanked Farmer for decades on the job.
“In addition to always ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable electricity, Mr. Farmer always showed genuine care and concern for the people he led, the members he helped serve and the communities where we live and work,” he said.
The board has announced John D. Hewa, current vice president of corporate services and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Farmer as president and CEO.
“Mr. Hewa is a highly respected and proven industry leader who delivers strong results,” Sipe said. “We have all seen evidence of that since he joined REC in 2017.”
Hewa has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the electric utility industry with an emphasis in technology and management of public and cooperative power utilities, according to a release from REC.
His experience spans technical and executive roles managing electric, water, wastewater, and wireless and fiber optic telecommunications systems.
Hewa previously worked as the CEO of electric cooperatives in Texas and Florida, and as vice president of research, engineering, and technical services at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in Arlington. Here, Hewa and his teams worked to advance the adoption of beneficial smart grid technologies among the nation’s electric cooperatives focusing on reliable, resilient and clean and distributed energy tech adoption. Prior to his cooperative career, Hewa managed utilities department for the City of Manassas and was director of engineering for BTES, an electricity distributor in the Tennessee Valley region.
“I am honored to be named the next president and CEO of REC, and want to thank both Mr. Farmer and the Board for the confidence
