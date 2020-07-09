Brian Burton was caught in the vicious cycle of pain and pills, drugs and trouble, after he injured himself during Army basic training.
As the years went by, his parents, Bruce and Kim Burton of Stafford County, saw him relapse and recover, go in and of jail and never quite shake his addiction. They wondered what kind of future he had—if he had one at all—until his lawyer, Susan Fremit, worked to get him into the Rappahannock Veterans Docket, an intensive treatment program for former service members in legal trouble.
“Her efforts probably saved his life,” the Burtons wrote in a letter to the court.
Brian Burton spent 18 months in the program, in which he went through inpatient rehab and received the skills needed to get sober—and stay that way. He also got help with his driver’s license, housing and qualifying for full disability from the Veteran’s Administration. He shared his home with his girlfriend, Jacqueline Mills, and helped with her children. The two have welcomed a grandchild into the world.
At a ceremony last week, Burton became the second local veteran to graduate from the program since it started in 2018. He told those gathered in the Spotsylvania County courtroom that staying sober is at the top of his to-do list—and that he wants to go back to school to study business management.
While the court program can be overwhelming at first, Burton said it offers great resources for those willing to invest in it.
“Whatever you put into it, you’ll get out of it,” he said, “and I put everything into it.”
Spotsylvania Circuit Court Judge Ricardo Rigual said he was a little worried about Burton when he first came through the door, but he was proud that the man had “soldiered on” through the tough times.
“You did this for you,” Rigual said, noting that the graduation “would not have been possible without you wanting to do this for yourself and your family.”
Seven years ago, Rigual noticed a lot of service members coming through his courtroom. Like Burton, who graduated from Brooke Point High School in 1998, many had good upbringings in stable homes—and hadn’t been in trouble until they came out of the military. All too often, they’d suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder or had brain injuries as a result of their service.
Also like Burton, they self-medicated with alcohol or drugs, which inevitably led to criminal charges and court appearances. To Rigual, it looked like the nation was turning its back on those who had served, and the judge, who’d been in the Marine Corps, didn’t want to see that happen locally.
He worked with Spotsylvania’s deputy public defender, Wendy Harris, and others to establish the program that’s called a docket because it’s not a separate court. It started with Spotsylvania County residents but has grown to include five veterans facing charges in Stafford, Fredericksburg and King George County as well.
Court officials are about to accept two more into the program, Harris said. They’re always looking for veterans interested in become mentors to other service members. Those interested can email her at wbharris@vadefenders.org.
Burton, who turns 41 later this month, had enjoyed his time in the Army, where he learned to be a tank mechanic. But the damage he did to his knees and back, from running with stress fractures, was the reason he got an early—and honorable—discharge from the military in October 2000.
Problems with substance abuse and criminal charges soon followed. He lost his driver’s license, faced a felony charge after three tickets for driving under the influence and was on probation in both Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
He turned to opioids to treat his problems when pills were easy to come by 10 years ago. He developed a methamphetamine habit. He overdosed.
Burton had done about six months of jail time when his lawyer got him into the veterans program. He knew things were serious. He signed the contract, stating he would meet the expected requirements or he would be looking at more than five years in prison if he went back on his word.
“I wanted to get straight,” Burton said. “I decided that I wanted to do right, and since then I have.”
He spent two months in an inpatient VA rehabilitation facility, then worked with mentor James Ilijevich to get the rest of his life in order. During Burton’s graduation ceremony, Ilijevich praised his “extraordinary strength and dedication.”
His parents couldn’t attend the event because of COVID-19 concerns, but in a letter, they thanked members of his team and said the program “has turned him into an entirely different individual. He made sure he followed all the requirements and guidelines. I think for the first time in a long time he realized he could have a future and a new life,” they stated
Having a program—and people—who understood his particular issues as a veteran helped, said Kelly Hale, director of programs and community corrections for the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
“He’s a good man who had made some bad decisions and he wanted his life back, clearly,” Hale said. “He knew who he could be, he was just trying to figure out how to get there.”
