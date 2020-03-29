Three weeks ago, life was still normal, with none of the decrees yet issued that have changed our way of life in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.
On the evening of March 6, the Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department held its annual banquet, sharing a time of fellowship and honoring its 42-year history. The coronavirus crackdown began almost immediately after, with restrictions imposed on the size of gatherings, schools closing their doors, and many businesses shuttering or sending workers home in an effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.
“We were the first volunteer fire department in the county to hold our banquet,” Ashley Lilly, president of the Rapidan department, said in an interview Thursday. “All the others have had to cancel.”
Besides annual events being postponed or cancelled, many routine fundraisers have had to end for all seven of the county’s volunteer departments—Culpeper, Salem, Reva, Brandy Station, Richardsville and Little Fork, in addition to Rapidan.
“We all hold dinners or breakfasts for fundraising, and all those have been put on hold,” Lilly said. “But our biggest hit is bingo—like many other departments, that’s a lifeline that we have to do without, now.”
She said Rapidan’s weekly bingo games, previously held every Saturday night, regularly brought in as much as $1,000.
“But even if we only get $400, $500, that makes a difference, that helps us through,” she said.
Nationally, there are roughly 734,000 volunteer firefighters, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Their dollar value of volunteer time as of 2018 was $25.43 per hour, the group said.
That translates to big savings for communities with volunteer departments. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service, a Tennessee organization overseen by the Institute for Public Service, a group that strives to improve local governance, provides a savings estimate.
“If a fire department responds to 500 alarms a year, averages 10 volunteers per response, and each response averages one hour in length, there is a direct value of $127,150 per year to the community,” its website states.
Beyond that are savings in training, station and equipment maintenance, fire prevention and community risk-reduction efforts.
Also, while $127,150 is a lot of money, “it is significantly less than the cost of staffing 10 firefighters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, which would be over $1 million” for professional staff, the service says.
“Though we do get some money from the county, the [fundraising] funds are essential to us,” Lilly said. Basic things like Rapidan’s electric bill and money for fuel are paid by the county. Other things are not, she said.
“Two of our trucks have been worked on lately, and our fundraising money would normally pay for that,” Lilly said, giving an example. “And you can imagine, these specialized trucks have parts you can’t necessarily get just anywhere. The costs are heftier than your average vehicle.”
The department’s 40-plus-year-old firehouse, built in 1978, needs upkeep and remodeling. Additions to it have been built over the years. The kitchen is especially in need of attention, as well as the bathrooms, the company’s president said.
For however long it lasts, the cessation of fundraising money will be painful not just to the Rapidan department, but to all the volunteer departments in Culpeper County.
“Like everyone else, we can’t meet, we’re staying out of the station, we’re keeping away from each other,” Lilly said. “We’re all waiting, hoping all this will subside and get back to normal.
“Everybody is still ready for a call, ready to respond,” she said of her colleagues. “But we aren’t doing any training or extra work.”
In spite of current circumstances, Lilly said her members are upbeat and doing well.
“I really hope everybody stays safe,” she said. “Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay inside and don’t have groups get together. If we all do these things, maybe we’ll be able to get on with our normal lives again soon.”
‘THEY POUR THEIR LIVES INTO THIS COMMUNITY’
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department President Ashley Lilly comes from a heritage of people dedicated to community service.
“My aunt and my grandma and my dad were all involved in the department,” Lilly said. “I basically grew up at the firehouse. It’s only natural for me to be involved.”
Volunteer firefighters serve out of the goodness of their hearts, she said.
“It’s heartwarming, really. Everyone has other work they do to support their families, and yet they come here and work even more, they pour their lives into this community,” Lilly said.
Back in 1978 when the department was established, it would answer maybe eight calls a year.
“We had 135 calls in 2019,” Lilly said. “We’re small, but we get the job done.”
The firehouse serves three counties—Culpeper, Madison and Orange.
The Rapidan Fire Department has 22 members with a five-bay, two-story building. It owns a tanker, rescue engine, support, pumper and brush truck, a chief’s car, and a light and air unit.
The light and air unit, purchased from Fairfax County in 2016, has been used throughout the region on demanding calls that require the help of multiple fire departments. Known as a breathing support unit, the vehicle provides a breathing air system, portable lighting and a generator, in addition to other equipment.
At the company’s March 6 annual banquet, Gary Jones, a volunteer firefighter with Rapidan since 1980, was awarded his 40-year pin.
Jones also has served as treasurer for the group for 30 years.
“It’s been my life,” Jones said in an interview soon after the banquet. “The VFD is the center of a small community like Rapidan. I wouldn’t be happy doing anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.