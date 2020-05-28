Today is the Jewish festival of Shavuot, which commemorates Moses receiving the Ten Commandments at Mt. Sinai.
We attend synagogue and hear the Ten Commandments read directly from the Torah scroll. Of course this year we are “attending” virtually.
The original Hebrew translates as “The Ten Statements.” Just in case, here is a quick refresher. 1. I am the Lord your God. 2. You shall have no other gods before me; You shall not make for yourself a graven image; 3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain; 4. Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy; 5. Honor your father and your mother; 6. You shall not murder; 7. You shall not commit adultery; 8. You shall not steal; 9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor; 10. You shall not covet.
Try to imagine the kind of chaotic world that necessitated these statements. What was it like BEFORE they became part of our identity? Murder, adultery, thievery, lying, and yearning for what others have can destabilize any civilization! We grasp them as moral imperatives. We become civilized by following the rules. And we are charged with teaching them to each subsequent generation.
The one commandment on a slippery slope these days is “Honor your father and mother, that your days may be long upon the land I shall give you.” There’s no mention of “love.” It is the only commandment that lists a reward for its fulfillment—that of a long life as a viable society.
Sadly, we witnessed over Memorial Day weekend an almost unimaginable level of selfish behavior exhibited by “kids” in their 20s and 30s who would not be deprived of their “right” to party.
Were they breaking the law? No. Were they being socially irresponsible? Yes. Did they feel any obligation to anyone but themselves?
Here’s what Fox News host Sean Hannity had to say after viewing video of an enormous pool party at The Lake of the Ozarks tourist hot spot in Missouri. The party-goers clearly were not following social distancing measures, or wearing masks, and all were seriously drunk. Hannity, only recently a vocal opponent of masks and social distancing, appeared shocked.
“I see no social distancing. But if they get the virus and then are in contact with older and more vulnerable Americans, that could be a disaster for others,” Hannity said.
He pointed out the callousness of these actions, given what we know about transmission of the virus, and encouraged young people to reconsider their behavior.
“That’s why in this short period of time, it’s only temporary, if you can’t social distance, please wear the mask,” Mr. Hannity said. “Do it for your mom, your dad, your grandma, your grandpa.”
Yes, even Sean Hannity can finally identify poor, life-threatening behavior, but it took 100,000 deaths for the message to get through.
This isn’t a political issue, it doesn’t have anything to do with our right to pray freely as Americans. This is about Americans coming to grips with a new reality, based in science, that we can’t simply “wish” or legislate away. It is about learning to do the right thing. And for now, that might just mean “honoring” and considering the needs of others before our own desires, and learn to suppress frustrations as responsible members of society.
As for brick and mortar houses of faith? Our doors should remain closed to save lives.
We can continue to pray, worship, educate and stay connected as a community without endangering the vulnerable. It is just what people of faith do.
