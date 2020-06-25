The Lord said to Cain, “Where is your brother Abel?” And Cain said, “I do not know. Am I my brother’s keeper?” Then God said, “What have you done? Hark, your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground!
How could God let this happen? The first death in the Bible comes not from disease, or wild beast, nor the wrath of God but by the hand of a mortal who chose to lash out and cause the tragedy. (The same question about God’s inaction arises when people ask, “Where was God during the HOLOCAUST?”—to which the only answer can be—where was man?) The blame lay squarely on Cain, not God.
The racial and political confrontations of the past few weeks—along with reopening the economy, a rising national death toll, the ongoing repercussions of a poorly planned response to the Covid-19 pandemic, plus general social and economic upheaval—are tearing at the very fabric of our nation. They are unleashing what can only be described as a total disregard for the sanctity and value of human life.
Following the news here in America and worldwide, one phrase comes to mind:“Man’s inhumanity to man.”
The words come from a dirge written in 1784 by the Scottish poet Robert Burns. The actual line is, “Man’s inhumanity to man, Makes countless thousands mourn!”
The sentiment is timely, as people are shot down in the streets, and over 120,000 COVID-19 deaths have yet to convince half of the United States that the virus is not a hoax, and that simple steps could keep thousands alive.
Religious institutions press upon us the sanctity of life. What does it mean to say we hold life sacred?
Attending a party, church service, or other gathering without social distancing, or wearing a mask, can be just as deadly as a bullet, a knife, or a terrorist attack. Trampling on human rights can be just as lethal as the passive act of turning a blind eye to social injustice.
Can we say that those who value their own needs and desires above the lives of others still hold life sacred? What about those who choose to use power to intimidate, do they hold life sacred?
As for those who spread misinformation, discount scientific findings or ignore the advice of medical professionals just to prove a point while endangering the lives of others, should they be held accountable when their action or inaction leads to sickness and death?
With so much freedom to do the right thing, I am reminded of an Old Testament commandment, “Thou shalt not stand idly by the blood of thy neighbors.”
As a nation, we are walking a thin moral tightrope in a world we barely recognize. We now move forward seeking balance in a new world. Our sensibilities are shaken on an almost hourly bases. As individuals, are we up to consciously learning to change and adjust or will we only dig our heels in deeper and resist?
This week, I’d like to leave you with a little homework about self-reflection. After your next shower, take a good look in the bathroom mirror after it defogs. Trust me, it will be a humbling experience on many levels. Ignore the extra pounds you put on during quarantine.
Focus, instead, on the humbling thought that each of us came into this world naked and we all go out of it naked. We are all humans fashioned in the likeness of God and cast from the original die of the first human. We are each unique. Not better. That person in the mirror has been imbued with moral autonomy and endowed by God with freedom of choice. For now, you might find it unnerving to look into those eyes. Perhaps you’ll be unable to reconcile who you thought you were with who you are and who you yearn to become.
In the passage about the first murder, God gives Cain an opportunity to repent before sending him out to his new life. He says to Cain, “Why are you distressed? And why is your face fallen? Surely, if you do right, There is uplift. But if you do not do right, sin couches at the door. Its urges toward you, yet you can be its master.”
Now, go throw on a bathrobe before you catch a cold!
