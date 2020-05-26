Humorous and poignant painted rocks illustrating the “Quarantine Life” are generating needed smiles in a time of global illness, anxiety and economic ruin.
A top contributor to and original influencer of the CulpeperRocks Facebook page, retiree Kathy Powell borrowed from current events in creating little detailed works of art left in public places for strangers to find.
Her pieces are heavily featured on CulpeperRocks and have been since the local page formed several years ago, inspired by similar movement in Florida.
“She has been an active participant ever since and has even shipped rocks of hers here for us to hide,” said CulpeperRocks founder, Teresa Carr Altman.
Though her rocks only occasionally show up in Culpeper, other local CulpeperRocks artists are still out there hiding their painted rocks, said Altman, “...using their time to get creative and get back into painting,” she said. “Many people are finding ways to reach out to others so they don’t lose connection.”
Altman, who works full-time and has four children, has been using her spare time as of late to make face masks.
“My older girls will make rocks from time to time,” said the CulpeperRocks founder. “They are waiting to put them out when more things open up. They have been staying at home.”
Powell resides in Largo, Florida, a top retirement community that has seen more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths. In the sorrow, Powell brings touches of levity through her rock art.
“I like to make people laugh,” she said. “I’m inspired by the things that I see and I put them on a rock. I make a story.”
Powell sees the act of painting rocks and hiding them for others to discover as a random act of kindness, needed now more than ever. The Quarantine Life series tries to find humor in dire reality.
In one especially humorous scene, a woman uses a chainsaw to shave her legs in the bathtub. In another, the grab-a-prize arcade machine is filled with toilet paper.
One rock features a disheveled, half-asleep mom wondering, what day is it? Another shows a quarantine fashionista complete with anxiety headache and Doritos stains on her flannel Christmas pants.
Some of Powell’s rocks bring encouragement, like one depicting a red-haired girl holding a jar of hearts and the message, “Have hope.” A colorful butterfly promises, “This too will pass” while a rock depicting medical workers states, “Not all heroes wear capes.”
Powell uses Tooli-Art acrylic paint markers to achieve intricate designs and prefers painting on flat, smooth Santorini white marble rocks.
She described her style as “whimsical,” noting the best part of painting rocks is the people she meets.
“I make friends wherever I go,” she said of other rock groups to which she belongs, including the 30,000-strong St. Pete Rocks, and another group in Australia. “We all like to inspire each other. I am humbled and grateful to share and make friends in rocking groups. There are many talented people!”
Powell hides or gifts most of her rocks, while some are collectors’ items and sold on Pinterest. She does commission upon request, loves to share tips on basic rock painting and has also taught a few classes.
Powell started painting rocks when she retired in 2013 from her work as a graphics order entry supervisor for Valpak.
She does not consider herself an artist, but she paints rocks every day and has created thousands of designs.
“I consider myself a doodler,” Powell said. “It’s kind of like my therapy. I can escape and tune things out.”
Like many others, she’s been in quarantine for awhile and understands the day-to-day challenges that inspire her rocks drawings. Powell’s niece and friends with children at home inspired rocks depicting frazzled moms juggling coffee, teleconferences, homeschooling, meals and the dog.
When not painting rocks, Powell has two dogs of her own that keep her busy. She and her husband have also been doing some spring cleaning, another activity to which many can currently relate.
The hardest part of quarantine is not being able to visit family, especially a great-niece, Alexa.
“I miss seeing her,” Powell said, adding, “It is what it is. You just make the best of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.