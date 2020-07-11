The latest COVID-19 statistics across Virginia, as well as in the Culpeper area, are a mixed lot, the region’s chief health officer says.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said on Thursday that the week’s trend “brings some reassuring news as well as some worry.”
The district’s COVID-19 case numbers have seen an upswing, and Virginia has reported new deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past week or so, Kartchner noted. Hospitalizations appear fairly flat, he said.
As of Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 1,566 COVID-19 cases in the district and 25 deaths. That breaks down to 852 in Culpeper and 12 deaths, 476 in Fauquier and 8 deaths, 47 in Madison and 1 death, 159 in Orange and 3 deaths and 32 in Rappahannock and 1 death.
Currently, the VDH is reviewing death-certificate data, so the apparent surge in death numbers across the state does not necessarily indicate a significant upswing in recent deaths, Kartchner said.
Deaths are added to each health district’s count when they are reported, not when they happen, he said.
“As a local example, the last 5 deaths that were added to our district count in the past few weeks were all from April through June,” Kartchner said. “I am trying my best to get this issue corrected with the folks in Richmond.”
Three recent fatalities that appear in the district’s data are cases that either were reassigned from other districts based on faulty residential data or were recently “reassigned as a COVID-19 death by the vital-records folks combing through death certificates in Richmond,” he said. “All three were from either May or early June. There have been no recent deaths in the district.”
Earlier, Kartchner cautioned that only time will tell if the recent “uptick” is significant.
Over the past week, it seemed to be driven by cases in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, he said on Tuesday. “It is difficult to tell if this is a trend that will continue, or if this is just a temporary upswing,” Kartchner said. “... We are probably in the eye of a storm.
“We also need to understand that if one is following case counts on a daily basis, one will see swings every day,” he added. “The significance of a swing won’t be known until days to weeks later.”
Kartchner noted that other states are seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, adding, “We should prepare for the same.”
The physician said it is understandable that people want to be out and about, interacting with others.
“Humans are social creatures—we have to interact with others,” he said. “To do otherwise is to deny our humanity and (be) a sure recipe for mental illness. That doesn’t mean we act without caution.”People must interact with others thoughtfully and smartly, Kartchner said.
“Please continue to do those things that will keep you and yours safe,” he urged. “Wash your hands, keep your distance, mask up when you can’t. And stay home when you are sick.”
Kartchner also shared a Thursday chart depicting the district’s latest COVId-19 case numbers.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
