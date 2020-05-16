Work continues on the massive solar-power facility in western Spotsylvania County, and so does the feud between some nearby property owners and the company building the power plant.
A group of residents whose properties border parts of the project have watched the work closely and are set for a hearing with the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals about what they claim are violations of the special-use permit approved by the county.
In April 2019, following a drawn-out process that included numerous meetings and public hearings, the Board of Supervisors approved the special-use permit for the project, but with many conditions in place.
Crews for Utah-based sPower have been at work for months on the first—and most extensive—phase of what is one of the nation’s largest solar projects.
The project will transform sections of fields and woodlands on more than 6,300 acres in the Wilderness area in preparation for 1.8 million solar panels. The panels will supply energy to the grid—electricity that’s already been contracted for use by tech giants Apple and Microsoft, along with the University of Richmond.
The appeal stems from the county’s decision on a complaint claiming the company was disturbing the land within a required 100-foot buffer from neighboring parcels.
Some neighbors claim the company has built sediment ponds and dirt roadways within the buffer. But the county’s zoning administrator determined that sPower’s work did not violate the buffer requirement.
Those neighboring property owners disagreed and filed an appeal.
One of the property owners is Michael O’Bier, who has fought the solar facility construction since early in the process. He has accused sPower of causing erosion and sediment problems on his property.
He also accused the company of moving his property markers. The county has paid more than $6,000 to have the property surveyed to determine the actual property lines.
O’Bier said that survey determined his property line was wrong, which he said cost him about a quarter of an acre of his three-acre property.
“It’s been a damned nightmare,” O’Bier said, adding that he thought there was an agreement for sPower to buy his property, but it appears that won’t happen now.
Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing sPower, said some violations are to be expected with such a large project and so many required conditions. But he said the violations “are nothing material” and the company is addressing any issues and following the guidelines.
“County staff and consultants are out there every single day” monitoring the work, Payne said. “At the end of the day, we’re in compliance with the SUP conditions.”
He added that some of the problems on O’Bier’s property existed before the project started and have nothing to do with the work.
According to the county, sPower has been issued 15 notices for violations of the special-use permit granted by the county. All but one of the violations have been resolved, county spokeswoman Michele McGinnis said.
The county has fined sPower $744 for erosion and sediment control issues.
Most recently, the county cited sPower for exceeding the amount of land it is allowed to work on at the same time.
The appeal hearing is set to be held in the Richard E. Holbert building at 7:30 p.m. The hearing will be live-streamed on the county website.
