Following a long, two-month closure due to COVID-19, the Culpeper County Library and community are catching on to curbside distribution and pickup of books and other materials.
While visiting the local library could look like this for a while, local staffers are committed to providing vital library resources in a restricted environment, and with enhanced sanitation in mind.
Since launching on Monday, curbside delivery has seen participation from 212 patrons with 661 items put on hold to pick up so far, said Culpeper Library Director Gregg Grunow on Wednesday.
“It is going well—pretty steady business,” he said. “People seemed pleased with the service.”
The Culpeper County Library Board met by teleconference recently, in advance of curbside pickup, to discuss preparations for its launch and eventual reopening. Since closing, staffers have been rearranging all the inside tables and chairs so they are six-feet apart, Grunow said at the meeting.
Each table will have just one chair, while chairs for reading or using the computer will be spaced appropriately so as to meet expected, continued social distance guidelines when the library reopens to the public. Grunow expected it would be “some time” before libraries become the community centers they always were before the pandemic.
“Some people hang out here all day long,” he said of how it used to be.
The library plans to purchase half-dozen hand sanitizer stations for placing around and sneeze guards will be put at checkout desks once reopened in early phases. There will be tape on the floor for spacing patrons waiting to borrow materials and potential one-way arrows for traversing bookcases.
Staff will wear masks and gloves, the library director said, and meeting rooms will remain closed. At the rear of the building, half of the upholstered chairs will be removed. Youth summer reading programs will shift online, Grunow said. In early phases, there will be a limit on the number of people allowed inside.
Reopening will happen in deliberate stages in adherence with state and health department guidelines, Grunow said. He envisioned the resumption of in-person building services at stage four, when VDH and the state has “given the all clear,” and the stay-at-home order is lifted, as well as restrictions on gatherings. Only then will the meeting rooms reopen and public programs resume.
Grunow said on Wednesday he was anxiously awaiting a pending report and “tool kits” by the Institute of Museum & Library Services intended to provide guidance on the safe reopening of public libraries. Like in many other areas, operating during a pandemic is new territory.
The upcoming report will include a scientific study of how long the novel coronavirus lives on library materials, Grunow said.
“I am looking forward to reading it as there really has been no other public library-specific information or guidance out there,” he said.
All materials returned through curbside pickup will sit in quarantine in the community room for three days and then wiped down with disinfectant before being shelved or checked out again. Curbside pickup is intended to be “as touchless as possible,” including staff handling returned materials.
Some Library Board members felt the public should be required to wear masks once the building reopens. Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood, on the teleconference, said ultimately the decision of requiring masks would be “delegated” by the County Board.
Wearing masks in public is a CDC recommendation, Underwood said during the teleconference, and the County Board may adopt that recommendation.
“The issue is somewhat divisive,” he noted, urging the Library Board to adopt safe, but inclusive policies. “Something other than masks could be used,” Underwood added.
A Library Board member made a motion to make masks mandatory. Library Board member Peggy Place said the CDC suggests masks in public, but that it is not mandatory. Board Member Marty Moon said in other states people are not being allowed in places without a face covering.
Place said the issue would be resolved later. She envisioned it would be several weeks after implementation of curbside service before the library would open its building to the public.
Culpeper County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis, also listening in, agreed waiting on the mask issue was the right decision at this point. The public won’t be entering the building for a while, she said, allowing time “to see how that mandate should read.”
For now, the library remains closed to the public, employees in high risk health categories will continue to telecommute and volunteers—many who are senior citizens—will not be allowed in the building, Grunow said at the recent board meeting. Volunteers are a backbone of library operations.
“I’m not sure when we will be able to get back to regular hours. That depends a lot on the volunteers,” he said of their substantial contribution to library operations.
Anyone holding a Culpeper County Library card can reserve items for curbside pickup at the library web site or by calling 540/825-8691 during pickup hours—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A staff member will call patrons once items are ready.
Patrons are asked to call the main line before coming to pick up items and again when they arrive at the library. Items will be left in bags, marked with the patron’s name, and placed on a pickup table in front of the library for retrieval by patrons. All items are due back June 30 unless otherwise noted. The outdoor dropbox remains open for returns.
