Facilities and programs serving area senior citizens announced special precautions Thursday in the face of increasing fears about the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that older adults are at greater risk for contracting the respiratory illness.
The Culpeper senior living community has suspended visits from all outside residents until further notice and Aging Together has cancelled its upcoming meetings and programs.
In deciding Thursday to limit visitors to its health care, assisted living and memory support care areas, the team from The Culpeper followed precautionary measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“All visitation will be deferred until further notice, unless there is an extenuating circumstance,” the center said in a statement. Such circumstances, allowing outside visitors, could include end-of-life events and “when a visitor is essential for a resident’s well-being and care.”
All visitors allowed in for special circumstances will be actively screened, including a body temperature check. Additionally, a visitor may be required to wear a face mask and gloves.
The Culpeper is also reviewing visitor criteria for volunteers, vendors, emergency medical personnel, transportation providers and other practitioners.
Residents of The Culpeper will be allowed to enter and visit all care areas, but screening steps will be in place for independent living residents. Employees of The Culpeper are being monitored for signs and symptoms of the coronavirus. Team members, in addition, have been informed about the process of self-reporting travel history and signs and symptoms of the respiratory illness.
In addition, all activities and events involving large groups and the outside community have been cancelled at The Culpeper.
“We recognize quality of life plays a significant role in the well-being of our residents and activities support that,” according to the release. “However, we are taking necessary actions to help prevent any potential exposure or transmission of the virus.”
All residents of The Culpeper have a right to enter and exit its grounds as they wish, the release stated. Administrators, however, discouraged residents from attending “nonessential events” outside of the senior living community due to continued spread of coronavirus.
“The Culpeper team is focused on prevention and we are working to build barriers against the spread,” according to the release.
Also building barriers of protection for local seniors is Aging Together, a nonprofit serving the five-county area. To that end, several of the organization’s upcoming special events have been cancelled. They are the March 26 Veterans Resource Summit Warrenton, the April 3 Teepa Snow in-person conference (the webinar is still on) and the April 18 Senior Prom. Organizers hope to reschedule the prom for the summer, if possible.
Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps said Thursday the nonprofit will continue to reach out to area seniors virtually during the length of this health scare.
“We know older adults are a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19,” she said. “We are in the process of putting up on the front page of our web site information directly from the CDC and in all our publications, including Constant Contact.”
Aging Together is also working to distribute a special bulletin for older area residents advising of precautions they can take to protect themselves, like avoiding large crowds. Virtual training programs and meetings may also be offered for the next 30 days or so, Phipps said.
“We are encouraging people to take everyday preventative actions, like washing their hands often or using hand sanitizer, keeping surfaces clean and having a plan if people are sick,” she said.
Phipps said people are getting the message about coronavirus precautions.
“My cell phone was blowing up today,” she mentioned of numerous related event cancellations and notifications. “We had the message from the president last night and I feel like most agencies, particularly those working with older adults or younger children, have been stepping up to the plate.”
Phipps encouraged employers to be flexible in allowing senior employees to take time off if they don’t feel well, saying it is part of the equation in slowing down coronavirus and keeping people safe.
“If feels like a big change happened overnight with the response so we, like everybody else, are being proactive,” she said.
Phipps acknowledged social isolation could be a serious problem for area seniors in the midst of coronavirus fears. To combat that, she encouraged older adults to keep in touch by phone with friends and family as much as possible.
“Now is the time to be on social media, Facebooking with friends and staying in touch,” Phipps said.
She also urged seniors to stay mentally active by reading or doing puzzles and to stay aware of news in the outside world.
“And not to give up hope,” Phipps said. “Because we know this is going to be a temporary situation we are going to get through. It can be hard for them to be on their own, but hopefully within a limited amount of time we will get through this, and we will.”
