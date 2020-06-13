Unity Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Uzziah Harris (right) and his wife, Jennifer Harris, pray Saturday evening during a vigil at the Culpeper County Sports Complex organized by Erick Kalenga, pastor of His Village Baptist Church in Culpeper. Pastors from many churches in the Culpeper area came together and prayed for unity in this time of crisis. The event grew out of the unrest—including two protest marches in Culpeper—evident across the nation after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
