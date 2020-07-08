The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected of being involved in multiple fraudulent transactions at the Culpeper IHOP, located at 15271 Creativity Drive.
Three of the alleged transactions occurred during the morning hours of May 15, May 19 and May 29, according to a news release from the Culpeper PD.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20’s with what appears to be tattoos on both forearms. On two occasions he wore the same black Adidas track pants and on another two occasions white socks with the same black slip-on sandals.
Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to please contact Detective Pittman at 540/829-5508 or cpittman@culpeperva.gov. Tips can also submitted through Crimewatch.
