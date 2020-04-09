Culpeper police have charged Demontae Lee Webster, 22, of Culpeper with one count of felony grand larceny of a vehicle, after a same-day investigation of the theft.
Webster was being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail, police said. Police also served him with two outstanding warrants in a different matter.
At 2:38 a.m. Friday, April 3, Culpeper County’s E-911 Center got a 911 call about a vehicle stolen from a home in the 200 block of East Williams Street, police said in a statement. The caller described the stolen vehicle.
As police went to the victim’s residence, a vehicle matching that description drove past one of the officers. When the officer followed it, the vehicle turned down a side street and tried to avoid contact. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and identified and detained the three occupants.
The investigation confirmed that the vehicle was the one that had been reported stolen. None of its occupants knew its owner or had permission to use the vehicle, police said.
“Criminals and those who would break the law need to remember that while COVID-19 has changed how our officers respond to calls for service, it doesn’t mean we are no longer investigating crimes or making arrests,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “I want to commend my officers for their investigative skills, especially Officer DeJarnette, which led to the quick resolution and safe return of the stolen vehicle to its rightful owner.”
The investigation continues. Police asked anyone with more information to call Officer C. DeJarnette at 540-727-3430, extension 5572.
To remain anonymous, people may submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300. Tips may also be submitted by email to tips@culpeperva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.