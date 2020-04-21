To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Orange County Parks & Recreation Department, effective April 22, will close playground and bathroom facilities at Booster Park and Barboursville Park until further notice, according to a county news release.
Other amenities, such as the fields and greenspace, will remain open for outdoor recreation. The disc golf course will also remain open. However, patrons should exercise good judgement and observe all recommended social distancing guidelines while enjoying these amenities during this pandemic.
For information, contact Orange County Parks & Rec at 540/672-5435.
Culpeper County Parks & Rec. and the town of Culpeper announced extensive park closures March 19 through May 9, including the playgrounds, basketball courts and skatepark in Yowell Meadow. County-wide pavilions remained closed as well. Remaining open to the general public in Culpeper County and for non-group use are trails, the dog park at Lenn Park and the disc golf course at Spilman Park.
