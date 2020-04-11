During the COVID-19 pandemic Christians throughout the world find themselves unable to seek solace by gathering with their religious community and worshiping Jesus Christ.
In an effort to alleviate the sorrow that accompanies our necessary social isolation, Little Fork Episcopal Church presents their Stations of the Cross, where the faithful may either walk or drive through and pray or otherwise pay homage to Christ's last hours and give thanks for his glorious resurrection.
