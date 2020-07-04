The Free Lance–Star asked readers on Facebook and through email to share their thoughts about life with a global pandemic, and the responses represented a variety of opinions.
“I don’t think the virus is as bad as the media and the government is making it out to be,” wrote Sherri Watkins. “I don’t understand why some businesses could stay open but small businesses had to close. Now four months later, we still don’t have it under control, and these businesses will be closed for good.”
Elizabeth LeDoux scoffed at the suggestion the virus isn’t serious. “This is real, it’s horrible, and avoiding getting it is my new life’s work.”
Stacy Meyers added that if everyone had followed guidelines from the beginning, “We’d have all but nipped it in the bud by now. But no, some Americans are just too selfish to care about other peoples’ health and safety because they themselves are bored.”
LaToya White, 34, said people who face the threat of COVID-19 daily—as she does in a medical office—tend to take it more seriously.
“I think they don’t want to change their living habits. They refuse to face the real norm,” she said. “They refuse to accept that this society, culture is facing a pandemic and there are certain precautions you have to take.”
Christine Mitchell, who takes care of two people in a private home, described how scary it is to be an essential worker while also dealing with family considerations. She wasn’t able to see her mother for weeks after the older woman was hospitalized this spring.
“It was heart-wrenching,” she said.
Her sons, 9 and 20, have suffered from the loss of social and education interaction, and while her family is better off than some financially, they’re worse now than they were before the crisis.
“I personally feel like it’s time to move forward as much as possible,” Mitchell wrote. “My story is not different than anyone else’s, but it is my COVID life. Scary at one moment and the other, you just want normalcies of life back, like play dates, swimming and going to the beach without the worry of how bad is this really going to be.”
Joe Saitta, who came out of retirement to work with the Rappahannock Area Health District, said people have to make their own choices, but should remember that “each decision has consequences, some serious, perhaps even deadly.”
“While not being paranoid, I view everyone I meet as either being potentially a high-risk individual with a life-threatening illness or someone with an active case of COVID-19,” wrote Saitta, who’s 74. “That helps me remember my responsibility to them and to me, as well as to my family.”
