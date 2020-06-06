Saturday late afternoon an estimated 7-800 people—including many children and families—gathered in Yowell Meadow Park after a march down Culpeper’s Main Street. In an atmosphere charged with anger and frustration tempered by hope and a sense of community, the peaceful and ultimately positive Rally for Racial Justice organized by Culpeper Black Lives Matter is one of many such protests held nationwide in reaction to the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. It was the second demonstration held in Culpeper, the first coming together spontaneously less than a week ago, on June 1.
Saturday’s march left Yowell Meadow Park and made its way to Main Street, then looped around to Blue Ridge Avenue and returned to the park for speeches, chanting and applause. Donations from the community of water bottles and pizza helped sustain the crowd on a hot and humid day. Additional donations of hand sanitizer and masks, requested by the organizers, provided protesters with protection during a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
See starexponent.com for photos and video of the event, and pick up Tuesday’s Culpeper Star-Exponent for complete coverage.
