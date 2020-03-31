Jobless numbers in Culpeper and beyond are mounting amid the coronavirus pandemic as businesses close and employees are laid off or their hours cut. Amid that environment, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will have to take a hard look at its budget for Fiscal Year 2021, beginning July 1, when it convenes next week for its “regular” monthly meeting.
That was the discussion during the latter half of Tuesday’s emergency board meeting. At the top of list of recommended cuts are new law enforcement positions and vehicles and a $500,000 reduction in public school funding. Also on the potential chopping board are cost-of-living and merit raises for county employees and millions of dollars in capital projects.
The budget to be presented at a 10 a.m. teleconference meeting on April 7 will have no tax increases “and as much savings as we can find,” County Administrator John Egertson told the Board on Tuesday. The plan is to adopt an FY21 budget by May 15, as required for the schools.
“We are on the right track,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates. “Keep in mind the bare minimum – that is what we are looking at. These are tough times for everybody, need to keep the needs of public safety and welfare of our citizens as priority one. It’s going to be a pretty daunting task next Tuesday when we hash this out.”
Egertson compared the financial outlook to the 2008 economic downturn when the housing market crashed, claiming many Culpeper homes to foreclosure. One of the first steps then, as now, will be to hold off on any capital projects “to keep that money in the bank,” the county administrator said.
Not all of the cuts in his document of potential reductions are necessarily recommended, Egertson said. Nimble spending will be the new norm with quarterly budget reviews to adjust, he said.
Things have changed mightily since the optimistic budget presentations of a few weeks ago, noted Board Chairman Gary Deal: “Our lives have changed and our budget has changed as well.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier spoke up for capital school projects like a new elementary school roof – “What could be more important than that?” The county’s previously projected increased share for employee health insurance, on the other hand, should be given another look, he said.
“One of the biggest issues we got is supplementing this insurance plan … is the employees willing to take less as far as a percentage cut?” Frazier said. “It needs to be discussed and it needs to be on our minds and the people of the county’s mind.”
Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger called the current budget process “a constantly changing target” with which Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood agreed.
“Along those lines, I don’t know what we will be looking at next week much less on May 15. Things will be so different by then,” he said.
Having a range of financial scenarios to consider would be valuable, Underwood told administration.
