In these unprecedented times, people’s spirits are being sustained by cheer wherever they can find it: social media, the look in a person’s eyes (even when masked), a child’s delight, a community’s gesture of good will.
Last week, Culpeper County teacher Candy Standley took heart in one whale of a surprise bestowed upon her—her very own 60th birthday parade of police cars, fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles.
About 40 vehicles circled Standley as she stood Monday by the bus loop outside A.G. Richardson Elementary School.
Her daughter, Bethany Kohut, and colleague Molly Baird secretly arranged the afternoon surprise for Standley, a 28-year veteran of Culpeper County Public Schools who is a math specialist at A.G. Richardson.
Family members, friends, colleagues and local first responders turned out to honor the longtime educator.
Led by Culpeper police Sgt. Sergeant Eric Grant, the line of vehicles assembled at neighboring Pearl Sample Elementary, then headed for A.G. Richardson and drove around its bus loop as Standley watched with joy.
