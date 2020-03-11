University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College officials announced Wednesday they have cancelled in-person classes to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Germanna Community CollegeGermanna Community College is extending Spring Break, canceling all college events through April 6, and telling students to take courses online or via “alternative delivery.”
For students without internet broadband at home, “alternative delivery” means that libraries at the college’s campuses in Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford will be open for students’ use, with computers and WiFi available.
The college extended Spring Break through Friday, March 20, and scheduled all classes to resume through virtual or alternative delivery starting on Monday, March 23, until at least April 6. Its policy includes Gladys P. Todd Academy and Germanna Scholars courses.
In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper’s top college for enrollment, with more than 1,000 students from the county.
“Germanna Community College loves its faculty, staff and students as well as the communities it serves,” GCC President Janet Gullickson said in a statement. “Germanna is acting out of an abundance of caution and to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, its spread, and the potential strain on area hospitals and clinics.”
The college said all students should check Canvas online or contact their professors for class information. It expects students to check their Germanna email accounts regularly for updates.
All faculty and staff are expected to report to work on Monday, March 16, unless they are on approved leave.
College services at all Germanna sites will remain open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Enrollment Services, Financial Aid, Cashier’s Office, Academic Advising, Counseling, Veteran Services, Testing Services, Library Services, Bookstore, and the Academic Center for Excellence (Tutoring). Food Pantry support will also be available, Germanna said.
College Services are also accessible online via MyGCC and Navigate.
All college locations will be closed for sanitizing and cleaning on Friday, March 20 and 27, and Friday, April 3. Employees should not report to work then.
In addition to the campus libraries, computers and internet access are available for students at computer labs at the Fredericksburg Area Campus, SP1, Room 217; SP2, Room 235; and SP2, Room 236; Locust Grove Campus, Room 210; Barbara J. Fried Center (Stafford), Room 126; and Daniel Technology Center (Culpeper), Room 225.
The coronavirus situation is fluid, and the college administration is actively monitoring conditions for more developments and responding accordingly, Germanna said. It will provide daily updates at www.germanna.edu.
Germanna’s Emergency Operations Plan is available on the college website.
Consistent with guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, students, faculty and staff returning from travel to any country for which the CDC has issued a Level 2 or 3 travel warning due to COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days, Germanna said.
For more about COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
If people have questions, Germanna asks them to email COVID19@germanna.edu.
Germanna has been the top-ranked two-year educational institution in Virginia, tied with Northern Virginia Community College, according to WalletHub.
Germanna enrolls about 6,700 students, serving Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
University of Mary Washington
In Fredericksburg and Stafford County, UMW canceled all classes Thursday and Friday to give faculty time to prepare to move classes to online formats, according UMW President Troy Paino. All instruction will move to online and alternate learning options for three weeks, from March 16 through April 3.
UMW canceled all on-campus events and programs between Thursday and April 6. But in his letter, Paino emphasized the university will remain open, with operations and services continuing with minimal interruptions.
“Please also continue our tradition of care for one another,” Paino’s letter adds. “We encourage you to acknowledge the hard work of the people working in residence halls, facilities, services and classrooms as they prioritize student learning and the safety of all members of our community.”
In the Fredericksburg area, public school divisions are also starting to make plans for how instructional activities will continue if school buildings must close. Decisions to close would be made in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health District, school officials said earlier this week.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are nine “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19—the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2—in Virginia, including one in Spotsylvania County.
According to an update from Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Baker, which was posted Tuesday to the division website, the state health department has not let the division know of any contact between the person affected and the school division.
Division spokesperson René Daniels said Tuesday that “as of this moment,” there are no plans to cancel school activities.
Daniels said building principals and the central office instructional team have been meeting to develop “viable” plans for continuing instruction should schools need to close.
“Understanding the need to provide equity and support the diverse needs of our community, instructional services would incorporate both virtual and print learning opportunities,” Daniels said.
Stafford County Public Schools on Tuesday cancelled all field trips starting March 12 and all large, indoor gatherings effective immediately.
Superintendent Scott Kizner communicated the information in a March 10 letter to school principals.
According to division spokesperson Sherrie Johnson, “a decision has not yet been made on prom, graduation or sporting events just yet.” In his letter, Kizner told building principals that, in the case of school closing for an extended period of time, the division would share “suggested home activities” for students in preschool through 8th grade and that high school teachers have been asked to provide suggested at-home learning activities for their students.
“All at-home learning activities will be optional for students to complete and not graded,” Kizner said.
He said the school division would be calling families “in the next day or so” to determine whether students need hard copies of the learning activities.
Kizner also said school staff should take home any personal belongings at the end of the week in case a decision is made to close school beyond spring break, which for Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg begins Friday, March 13 and runs through March 20.
Fredericksburg Public Schools is also making preparations for continuing instruction should schools need to close.
Superintendent Marci Catlett wrote in a March 10 update that, “Staff have been very mindful of the need to provide equity and support to our diverse student population.”
Catlett said school buildings would be cleaned and sanitized during spring break. Kizner said Stafford’s custodial staff would also be performing additional cleaning during the break.
Fredericksburg schools canceled several upcoming events, such as Walker-Grant Middle School’s International Night and the division’s parent-faculty basketball tournament games.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer and Free Lance-Star staff writer Adele Uphaus-Conner contributed to this report.
