At Dogwood Village of Orange County, a Health and Rehabilitation employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the senior living facility told residents and their families on Tuesday.
“This does not affect senior living in any way,” Carrie Dowdy, administrator for senior living, wrote in a letter posted Tuesday to the facility’s Facebook page.
The health department determined that neither staff nor Health and Rehab residents need to be tested, Dowdy wrote.
Nor did the health department determine that testing is needed for staff or residents, she wrote.
In a letter Tuesday, Dogwood Administrator Pamela E. Doshier said the facility is going all-out to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, working with local and state health officials, WVIR television reported.
Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation Center will contact family members directly if any patient tests positive for COVID-19, Doshier wrote.
If residents or family members have questions, she directed them to contact Dogwood’s infection control preventionist, Jennifer Harper, a registered nurse, at 540-672-2611 or jharper@dogwoodvillageocva.org.
“The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff continues to be our top priority,” Doshier wrote. “We are doing everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“Due to government privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” she added. “We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus to others.”
A nonprofit facility built in 1970, Dogwood is owned by Orange County. The Health Center Commission of Orange County, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, oversees its operations.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Wade Kartchner confirmed late Wednesday that a Dogwood employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“This serves as a reminder for all of us to continue to be vigilant as we go through the reopening process,” Dr. Kartchner posted Tuesday on the district’s Facebook page.
“We know that the heaviest burden of illness and death has fallen on some of our most vulnerable—those elderly and those with chronic illness who live in long-term care facilities. This means that those working in these high-risk settings need to be just as careful now in their activities as they were in Phase 0,” he wrote. “Please realize that staff working in these facilities are really the only way COVID-19 is going to enter a long-term care facility.
“We can argue about prevalence data, the need for masks, the virtues of social distancing, and how soon the economy should be opened up,” Kartchner added. “What is crystal clear is the fact that this population is at the highest risk. The residents and their loved ones depend on all of us to keep them safe. Let’s all do our part. Thanks for all you do.”
The director told the Star-Exponent late Wednesday that the Health District is following VDH recommendations in Dogwood’s case.
“These recommendations call for monitoring all staff and residents, proper use of PPE and placing the case in isolation as well as quarantining any close contacts,” Kartchner said via email. “An outbreak investigation would be initiated when there is more than one case, and this would be when the recommendations call for further and/or broader testing.”
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are susceptible to coronavirus outbreaks. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond has seen dozens of its residents killed by COVID-19.
A month ago, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District investigated positive COVID-19 test results in a resident at a long-term care facility in Madison County, which authorities declined to identify at the time.
Virginia Department of Health policy is to not release the name of facilities unless there is a public health reason to do so or if the facility has given permission.
The Madison facility with one positive case was Autumn Care, Kartchner said Wednesday.
Madison appears to have four long-term care facilities: Autumn Care of Madison, operated by Saber Health Group; Meadowbrook Nursing Home; Countryside Assisted Living; and Mountain View Nursing Home.
As COVID-19 cases have arisen locally, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has declined—in keeping with federal law—to release details about individuals to protect patient confidentiality. The district serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
