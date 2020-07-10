A Gordonsville man is facing criminal charges following the death of a 42-year-old Orange man Thursday from injuries received after being struck on the head with a piece of wood the day before, authorities said.
At approximately 8:30 pm on Wednesday, July 8, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in the 17000 block of James Madison Highway. Upon arrival at the site a few miles north of the town of Gordonsville, deputies determined that a verbal altercation had taken place between several people, according to a news release on Friday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The altercation escalated to the point where Leonard Lee Toombs was struck on the head with a piece of wood, suffering life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
Tombs was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Rodney Wayne Landes, 33, of Gordonsville, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, according to the release. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending, the release said.
Landes is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail on James Madison Highway in Orange without bond.
Landes is scheduled to appear in Orange County General District Court on July 15. Defense attorney David Randle is representing him, according to online court case records.
