The first-degree murder trial of Michael Alan Humphries II, charged with shooting and killing a man inside an Orange County laundromat, has been postponed yet again.
This time—the third time—it’s because Judge Dale Durrer has declared that the pandemic qualifies as a “natural disaster” and therefore pauses the statute requiring a speedy trial.
Humphries, 38, is currently incarcerated at the Central Virginia Regional Jail and has been found mentally competent to stand trial. The Locust Grove man is accused of murdering Alistair C. Smith, 24, at Wendell’s Place laundromat on Route 20 on Feb. 13, 2018.
The defendant was scheduled for a seven-day jury trial in Orange County Circuit Court beginning with jury selection on Monday, April 20. Due to pre-trial publicity surrounding the sensational case, the court had summonsed more than 100 people for the jury pool.
But Judge Durrer’s order means all those people can stay home. Instead, on the day set aside for jury selection, the defense and the commonwealth had opportunity to speak in open court at 9:30 a.m.
Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana Wheeler O’Connell expected defense attorney, David Randle would officially note his exception to the decision and state that he is ready to go forward.
"That statement is important for preserving arguments on any later appeal. The commonwealth will state for the record that we are ready to proceed and that this continuance is not at our request," the prosecutor said.
O’Connell is not quibbling with the judge’s order.
“The court laid out the reasoning behind this decision very clearly, noting the history of the case and then evaluating what the national and Virginia States of Emergency mean with respect to the Code of Virginia, and then factoring in how the Orders of the Virginia Supreme Court impact the circuit court cases set for trial here in Orange,” she said.
The prosecutor pointed out that the judge was dealing with the problems created by seating more than 100 potential jurors in the close confines of the courthouse.
“The court noted the health and safety concerns with seating that many individuals in the facility, and the logistics of how to do it safely within the requirements of a jury trial,” she said.
She added that her office is “disappointed to not be able to try this case” when it was scheduled, “and we regret deeply that the family involved in the case is not going to have this matter resolved as soon as we had hoped.
“However, these are extraordinary times, and we recognize the importance of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those individuals who participate in the administration of justice.”
She also noted, “I think it’s very important to the court that people feel that they are safe and that they can maintain their health. You don’t want reluctant jurors or [jurors] who don’t show up and then are in trouble when they don’t show up because they have serious concerns about their health.”
And if jurors felt their health and safety had been compromised, O’Connell said, “It’s not hard to imagine that the jury would be unhappy with the defense, the prosecution and the judge. It’s a big civic duty and we never want people to regret that they’ve served on a jury.”
Humphries is charged with use of a firearm while committing a felony in addition to first-degree murder. While Orange County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the crime scene at the laundromat, Humphries turned himself in to the Central Virginia Regional Jail and reportedly said he’d “shot a guy.”
According to court documents, he later confessed to the shooting during an interview at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and said he believed his wife was having an affair with Smith.
Humphries brought about the first delay last April when he claimed he was unhappy with his court-appointed attorney and wanted a new one. Durrer complied while warning the defendant not to make further requests that could appear to be stalling tactics.
Randle was named the defendant’s new lawyer. The trial began with jury selection on Sept. 27, and 40 witnesses for the prosecution cleared their calendars so they could appear in court. Then Randle became ill and was hospitalized. Because Randle couldn’t be back in court on the days set aside for the trial, Durrer declared a mistrial on Oct. 2, and the jurors and witnesses were released from their anticipated duties.
Finding new dates for the trial proved tricky, because the schedules of many of the prosecution’s professional witnesses, including the state medical examiner and state firearms expert, had few open weeks. When plans were made for a trial beginning next week, the commonwealth, defense and the judge agreed they would work on a Saturday if they had to, so they could complete the trial.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic reared its nasty head in the weeks leading up to the trial. The Supreme Court of Virginia has issued orders declaring and then extending a “judicial emergency” through April 26, thereby postponing much of the work of the courts. Judge Durrer closed the courts in Madison and Orange to the public while permitting employees to continue coming to work.
With Humphries in jail for more than two years and the speedy trial statute in play, Durrer had a big decision on his hands. In his seven-page order, he summarized the procedural history of the case and then explains his decision to delay the trial.
He cited the two declarations of a judicial emergency by the Virginia Supreme Court, combined with the declarations of emergency by President Trump and Governor Ralph Northam, as integral to his decision. He also noted that while “the time begins to run for speedy trial purposes the day after probable cause is found,” those provisions are delayed for periods of time due to a “natural disaster, civil disorder or an act of God.”
Further, the judge wrote that the Virginia Supreme Court defines disaster as a “any natural disaster including any hurricane, tornado, storm, flood, high water, wind-driven water, tidal wave, earthquake, drought, fire, communicable disease of public health threat” or “other natural catastrophe resulting in damage, hardship, suffering or possible loss of life.”
He went on to say that the “pandemic is something that is beyond the control of the court, attorneys and the parties involved in the case. The court reviews each case set for trial on a case-by-case basis,” in keeping with the rules of the judicial emergency.
“The court specifically finds that it cannot conduct a jury trial in this case without explicitly endangering the health, welfare and safety of all parties, including, without limitation, potential jurors, actual jurors, actual alternate jurors, prosecutors, defense counsel, the defendant, deputy sheriffs, clerks, court reporters, news media, victim service personnel and the numerous witnesses summonsed to appear in the case.
“In any trial, the courtroom must remain open for public scrutiny. This concern is extended further and to all the persons with whom the above referenced parties interact with daily, including, without limitation, their families, neighbors and housemates.”
Much of Durrer’s order reflects careful consideration of the tight space in the Orange County Courthouse that would prevent social distancing among all the parties involved in the Humphries trial.
He wrote, “It is impossible to seat jurors consistently six feet apart from each other within the confines of the Orange County Circuit Court. Further, the jurors will be within six feet of each other in the witness waiting room and hallways.
“The jury box in the Orange County Circuit Court [is] a very confined space where persons are seated well within six feet of each other. The jury deliberation room is even smaller. Thus, placing each juror six feet away from every other juror, and six feet away from everyone else in the courtroom and the jury deliberation room is impossible.”
Although Durrer considered having the jury conduct its deliberations in one of several courtrooms available, including the old courtroom facing Main Street, he concluded that each of these spaces “presents tremendous difficulties and challenges,” since jurors would still need to trade documents and evidence back and forth and the nature of deliberations generally requires close proximity.
Durrer also expressed concern for the attorneys and court staff, none of whom would be able to maintain effective social distancing during the trial.
Social distancing was not his only concern, however. He explained that the jury could well be distracted and unable to concentrate fully on the first-degree murder case, “given the enormous and ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,” widely publicized by the media.
He said that some jury members would likely have unattended children at home due to the closure of the Orange County Public Schools due to the pandemic: “There is also the paramount issue about elderly relatives, family members or friends given the enormous medical concerns associated with COVID-19.”
He said the jury pool “is undoubtedly worried about potential exposure in the confines of the Orange County Circuit Court,” he wrote.
Although he noted that video conferencing has worked for bail motions, arraignments and “certain uncontested hearings” he does not consider it legally admissible for witness testimony, due to the “confrontation clause issues” under the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment.
Of particular interest, he shared some specific information about the potential jurors. He said 24 are over age 60. Of those who are younger, he listed (without identifying them by name) five who are health care workers, a firefighter and another taking care of an elderly parent.
Citing other legal opinions in addition to the Code of Virginia, Durrer concluded, “The court finds that it cannot appropriately protect the ‘health and safety’ of the trial participants if it conducts a jury trial during this judicial emergency and pandemic.”
And, in case there was any doubt in the intentions of the prosecution or defense, he wrote, “The court further finds that neither side has acted in bad faith and are prepared to proceed to trial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.