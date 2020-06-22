An Orange County woman pleaded guilty last week to four counts of animal cruelty following the winter-time seizure of four dead horses from her property in the 13,000 block of St. Just Road, south of Mine Run.
At sentencing on June 18 in Orange County Circuit Court, Donna Arft received a 12-month suspended jail sentence, agreed to keep the peace, be of good behavior and pay restitution to Orange County.
She also agreed to surrender a mare and its foal that were seized to the Orange County Animal Shelter and will not keep more than five horses on her land, according to a news release on Monday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
On January 15, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into animal cruelty of horses on her Orange County property. In addition to the four deceased animals, 11 other horses were seized due to their condition.
