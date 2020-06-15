A tow truck driver from Orange County died last week after being struck outside of his parked vehicle on the I-95 entrance ramp at Route 3 in Fredericksburg.
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Lubbers is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:35 p.m. on June 11.
A 2020 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on the I-95 entrance ramp when it crossed the white fog line and collided with a pedestrian.
The Chevrolet then collided with a 2006 International tow truck that was parked on the shoulder. The Chevrolet remained on scene of the crash, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Minor, 29, of Woodford, was uninjured in the crash. Minor was not wearing a seatbelt.
The tow truck driver, Louis J. Rich, 29 of Locust Grove, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with life threatening injuries. Rich later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.
Minor was charged with reckless driving, driving without a license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.