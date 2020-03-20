Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos on Friday announced office restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including suspending fingerprinting services for the public.
In addition, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release, restricted from its headquarters on Porter Road is anyone who visited China, South Korea, Europe or any high-risk country, as defined by the CDC, in the past 14 days.
Also not allowed into the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is anyone who traveled domestically to places of sustained widespread community transmission of the virus, including Washington State, California or New York.
People who have been asked to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor should not visit the sheriff’s office or those who have been diagnosed with the illness or been in contact with someone who was.
Finally, the sheriff’s office asks people not to visit if they have a fever, a cough or shortness of breath – the three main symptoms of coronavirus.
Orange deputies responding to county residences will ask residents to exit their home so they can speak with them, while trying to maintain a six-foot distance, according to the news release. Deputies will attempt to handle some calls by phone.
