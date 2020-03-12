Orange County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, March 16 to allow staff to finalize instructional plans in the event of a system wide closure to the coronavirus pandemic.
A note to students and families on Thursday stated: “As Orange County Public Schools works to safeguard student health during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we want parents to be aware of the potential for longterm closure. OCPS will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health to determine the potential need for any school closures.”
The school system encouraged parents to be prepared in the event school should close and to make alternate childcare arrangements.
The message stated school staff has begun developing instructional plans for students in the event that schools are closed. Students were to be provided with preliminary instructional plans on Friday, March 13.
