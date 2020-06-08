As part of its phased reopening, the Orange County Public Library began curbside service June 8. Library cardholders can now order books and other materials online or by phone and pick them up at the branch where items are on reserve.
The three branch libraries have been closed to the public for more than two months due to the pandemic. During this decidedly grim time, many have made do with the library’s e-books and other electronic resources, but staring at a screen is not the same as plopping down with an actual book and inhaling that distinctive library scent that emanates from its pages.
“I know folks in the community have been missing their books and movies,” said Library Director Katie Hill.
To reserve a library item, go to https://www.ocplvacat.org. Alternatively, patrons can call the library where they intend to pick up their items. The Main Library in the town of Orange is at 540/672-3811; Wilderness Branch in Locust Grove 540/854-5310 and in the town of Gordonsville Branch 540/832-0712.
Hill said patrons would receive notification by phone or email when their item is ready for pick up. Patrons should then go to library, park in a designated curbside pickup space and call the staff their vehicle. Library staff will ask for the last four digits of their library card number to verify the order.
Then a library staff member will come outside and place the items on a table or library cart. Once that person has stepped at least six-feet away, per social distancing protocol, patrons can hop out and grab their materials.
In a nice touch for those who don’t have easy access to a computer or phone, all three branches will accept handwritten orders via their book return boxes. In this case, give the library four full days of advance notice before retrieving items.
In recent weeks, the library book return boxes were closed to help prevent community spread of COVID-19, but they are now back open.
