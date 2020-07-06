Following a multi-month closure due to the pandemic, Orange County Public Libraries reopened to the public on Monday, July 6, offering regular hours Monday through Friday.
Face masks and physical distance will be required at all three branch locations, according to a county news release. Those who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
Some furniture and computers will be unavailable so as to maintain the recommended six-feet of distance among patrons. The library requests patrons do not move the furniture.
Items that cannot be returned in the outdoor book returns or sanitized will be prevented from check out for now including newspapers, magazines, story time and adult reading kits, nature backpacks, telescope, and launchpad tablets.
Returns will be accepted only through book bins attached to the exterior of each building and not inside. For the safety of staff, items will not be checked in until a 72-hour quarantine period.
Patrons should not be alarmed if an item does not disappear from their library account as soon as it is returned. A grace period has been added to checkout rules to ensure that the quarantine delay will not create any late charges for our customers.
Those concerned about owing fines should contact a local branch. Orange County Libraries will be doing liberal fine forgiveness until Friday, July 31 and began accepting cash payments in person on Monday.
A limited number of library computers will be available due to distancing with reservations taken up to two days in advance for a single daily session of either 55 minutes or a 120-minute session for those needing to seek employment, file government forms, complete coursework, or other non-entertainment tasks.
Curbside service will continue for those who prefer contact-less pickup of materials: Wednesdays 5 to 7:30 p.m. (Wilderness and Gordonsville branches) and until 8 p.m. at the Main Library in Orange; Fridays 1—5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place items on hold either through the online catalog or by calling your branch library.
Customers may also reserve materials online at https://www.ocplvacat.org.
