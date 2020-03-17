The Orange County Library Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it would close all of its libraries effective close of business on Wednesday, March 18 through April 4.
This includes the main library in the town of Orange, the Gordonsville branch library and the Wilderness branch in Locust Grove.
All library services will be suspended during this period, except for telephone and on-line services. The Board of Trustees will convene on Wednesday, April 1 to determine future library operations according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.