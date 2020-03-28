At a special meeting March 24,the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency ordinance allowing meetings of the Board, the planning commission, and other commissions, authorities, or public bodies to be conducted electronically, according to a news release from Interim Orange County Administrator Brenda Garton.
This action ensures continuity of operations for Orange County during the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to observe social distancing guidelines. More guidance on how meetings will be handled will be included as each meeting is announced.
Orange County is not reducing operations in critical and essential areas of Public Safety, including the Sheriff’s Office, Fire and EMS, E911, and Social Services. Emergency measures are in place to support additional staff as needed in those areas.
“We respectfully request that citizens follow recommended protective protocols when interacting with all County employees to help ensure that we can keep these operations fully staffed,” Garton said.
Most Orange County offices and facilities closed to the public effective March 23. During modified operations, residents and visitors can access county services at orangecountyva.gov or by department phone or email.
“Please observe and respect requested safety precautions, especially hand washing and social distances of at least six feet, if you do need to visit a county office. Extra measures to clean surface areas in county buildings with disinfectant and to make hand sanitizer available (to the extent that we can maintain supplies) throughout our buildings have been implemented,” Garton said.
Do not visit county offices if you are sick; visitors are asked to call ahead before showing up. They may be asked to leave documents outside that office door.
“It is important that we come together as a community to take the necessary precautions to assist in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Remember that all of us are a little scared and nervous about this virus. We need to be respectful and responsible and work together to get past this pandemic,” Garton said.
