The Orange County Fair Association announced this week the cancellation of the 2020 Orange County Fair, scheduled for June 17-20 on the fairgrounds along Old Gordonsville Road.
“This has been a heartbreaking decision. However, we feel it is in the best interest of our fair goers, vendors, and community,” the Association stated in a post on April 28. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of being able to gather in large groups, we feel that this is the best decision to make currently as we keep everyone’s safety in mind.”
The Association thanked its sponsors, volunteers, and participants and said it looked forward to working with them in the upcoming year: “Stay safe and let the planning begin for the 2021 Orange County Fair…. we will be back, better than ever!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.