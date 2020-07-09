For students and their families eager for in-class instruction during the coming school year, Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead had good news at Monday’s school board meeting.
Based on current state and federal guidelines during the pandemic and the likelihood of obtaining variances from some of those guidelines, Snead now expects Orange County Public Schools can offer two days of classroom instruction each week to all students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Students with disabilities and English language learners, no matter their grade level, also will have two days of in-class instruction. Students in grades nine through 12 will have one day of instruction at Orange County High School, according to Snead’s current plan.
On the days when they aren’t in the classroom, students will take classes online, as they did in the spring when the pandemic forced schools to close their doors. Further, Orange County Schools will offer a fully online education called “Virtual OC” to children whose families are uncomfortable sending them into the school buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 24, Snead students in pre-K through third grade, plus English language learners and students with disabilities, would have two days of in-school instruction each week. That was then. Now, things have changed for the better, in Snead’s view.
Based on surveys of Orange County families with school-aged children and the prospect of the variances, he anticipates that the school division can open the buildings to more children than originally expected and that they will show up on the first day, Aug. 10, and keep coming back, so long as Gov. Ralph Northam doesn’t mandate school closures again.
Bus transportation is a big issue for Snead and his administrative staff as they try to follow the rules of social distancing and keep everyone safe from the highly contagious coronavirus. Snead said the school division’s risk management insurer, the Virginia Department of Health and the division’s legal counsel all must sign off on possible variances from CDC guidelines.
Meanwhile, he has figured out a work-around when it comes to the buses. He is anticipating that students riding the buses will all wear masks and only those in the same households will sit right next to each other. With such precautions in place, a bus could carry about 24 students, instead of only 11 or 12 spaced far apart and not wearing masks.
The plan for the re-opening is a mind-bendingly complicated work in progress, and though Snead spoke with his usual good cheer and hopefulness, he looked weary at the recent meeting.
He said everyone needs to understand that the school division cannot afford to “over-promise” and then “under-deliver,” if circumstances should change. And circumstances can mean many things—for instance, the spread of the deadly virus, the state and federal guidelines that legally cannot be flouted and the funds available for implementing the re-opening of the schools.
He noted that the school division was able to offer online education in the spring because plans already were in the works to issue Chromebooks to the county’s high school and middle school students.
The idea was to allow the high school students to take their laptops home at night and to let the middle-schoolers have assigned laptops for use in school.
But with Mark Outten, the division’s director of technology leading the massive effort, the division issued laptops to all OCPS students who needed them to work from home after the governor closed schools across the state.
Several people spoke during the public hearing, addressing problems they have encountered during the schools closure and concerns about re-opening.
OCHS senior Salaar Ali said he has “basically no consistent internet access” at home and had to take an Advanced Placement test on his cellphone, since he had no other means of completing the exam.
“I know people that had to drive to a library parking lot [where they could access a public Wi-Fi signal] and sit in their car and take an AP test,” he added, noting that anyone who has taken an AP exam knows how stressful it is under the best of circumstances.
He recommended adding masks to the school dress code. He also said the problem of students moving around buildings could be solved if they stayed in place while their teachers moved from room to room.
If the school board could “have gatherings like this” with a fairly large number of people in masks and spaced apart from each other, then Ali asked why the schools couldn’t have 20 students appropriately distanced from each other in a classroom.
OCHS student Nathan Cole said he is enrolled in Junior ROTC and wanted to know how the school division would handle that program in the coming year.
He added that he is among those students who live in parts of the county with no internet access. At the end of the meeting, District 5 representative Jim Hopkins moved that the schools open fully when the school year begins in a month. His fellow board members voted the motion down, four to one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.