Downtown Culpeper remained open Tuesday amid social distancing restrictions from all levels of government restricting gatherings of 10 or more people.
Diners still enjoyed lunches inside at least half-dozen eateries while other restaurants transitioned to take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up.
The Culpeper Regal Theater was dark, a sign posted on the door stating, “Temporarily closed until further notice due to local government requests related to area concerns about the coronavirus.” Effective March 17, Regal announced the closure of all its theater locations nationwide.
At Reigning Cats & Dogs pet shop, a sign on the door stated it would restrict the number of customers in the store: “If there are 10 people in the store, we will have a stop sign taped to the front door. If you see this stop sign, please refrain from entering this establishment.” The store gave its phone number and agreed to do curbside drop-offs.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a total of 67 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, and closed the state’s 75 DMV offices. Two Virginians have died so far from the highly contagious respiratory illness. No cases had yet been reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper.
In remarks March 17, Northam urged that Virginians not think of themselves, but others.
“Do not go to St. Patrick’s Day parties tonight. If you do, you are literally putting others at risk,” he said. “We will get through this, but everyone must use good sense.”
Virginians must help “flatten the curve” of the spread of the virus, the governor said. Everyone has a personal responsibility and role in being part of that solution by avoiding large gatherings, telecommuting and staying home. The 10-peson standard will impact businesses, Northam recognized.
But he said all restaurants, malls, fitness centers and theaters must significantly reduce capacity or close. Northam said unemployment benefits would be made available to impacted workers with a waiver of the one-week waiting period.
Later on Tuesday, the governor issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce the ban, according to a governor’s statement.
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver described as “very concerning” the state’s first case of coronavirus in a nursing home. He said officials were actively working to isolate the patient to make sure it doesn’t spread to others in the facility.
“For those young folks who think they are not affected by this, social distancing on your part will protect our elderly,” Oliver said. The doctors said coronavirus is “not just a cold,” but can be much more severe with many cases involving pneumonia. Oliver said the state, as of Tuesday, had a coronavirus testing capacity of 300-400 tests with that number expected to double by the end of the day.
“Culpeper downtown shops and restaurants are closely monitoring COVID-10 and want to be sure you are able to enjoy a safe and convenient shopping and dining experience,” a Facebook post stated Tuesday from Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street program.
CRI provided a list of more than a dozen businesses offering curbside pick-up, including Natraj Indian Cuisine on East Davis Street. Owner Kamal Khatri took a break outside just before the lunch hour, stating no customers had yet come through on Tuesday.
“Real slow,” he said of business. “It’s been like this since last week.”
Khatri planned to do home deliveries himself to in-town customers and said he would restrict inside dining to 10 or less people. If the situation gets worse, Khatri added, he may close altogether.
“Hopefully pretty soon this will be over,” he said, “Because small businesses it will hamper a lot,” he said.
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday encouraged local businesses to prepare for negative economic impacts and to create, confirm or expand their line of credit. The Chamber advised businesses to develop staffing plan for varying levels of customers and revenue and to check with their insurance providers to understand their coverage and options.
In addition, the Culpeper Chamber recommended communication between landlords, tenants and lenders about expectations and to request flexibility. “Better to have that conversation now,” a release stated. The Chamber said its offices on Sperryville Pike would remain open as a “handshake-free zone.”
On Main Street, business owner Tim Carlson, of Studio C Photography, stated what a lot of people are feeling: “We’re scared and frustrated because we don’t have the specific answer. There’s a whole lot of ‘I don’t knows’.”
Besides running a photography studio, Carlson is a local thespian who had a starring role in the since-cancelled Four County Players production of Agatha Christie’s “Mousetrap” in the theater in Barboursville. The play went on for its sold-out opening weekend March 6-8, but came to an abrupt close after the Friday night on the second weekend.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” Carlson said of the show going dark due to coronavirus. “When you work really hard and you put out a product worthy of people to enjoy, you want them to be able to enjoy it.”
The cancellation was frustrating, yet understandable, he added.
“I understand flattening the curve (of the spread of the virus),” Carlson said, adding his daughter is a scenic painter on Broadway. “She’s in lockdown. There are so many plates in the air and you’re just wondering – what if? Right now, people are scared and nervous – wouldn’t it be great to have some live music, a show or a church service to lift your spirits?”
With gatherings of 10 or less now the standard, many arts offerings are going online, which Carlson lauded. “We need to keep our spirits up.”
His photography business is seeing cancellations from area theater companies he typically produces photos for and yet, “The bills keep coming in.”
