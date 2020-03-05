The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday night narrowly approved a controversial special use permit allowing the operation of a bed & breakfast and event venue in a private home on 10 acres of agriculture land along Auburn Road.
The vote was 4-3 in favor of the private venture with lake frontage, “Magnolia Way,” situated in a seven-bedroom home owned since last year by William and Stephanie Tatum.
Voting against the three-year permit due to neighbor concerns about potential noise, were Supervisors Paul Bates, Jack Frazier and Brad Rosenberger. Supporting the application, in support of agritourism, were Board Chairman Gary Deal and Supervisors Bill Chase, Kathy Campbell and Tom Underwood.
The issue of residential neighbors opposing event venues on farm properties is not new to the board as it recently grappled with, and ultimately approved, a similar request, with various conditions, in December.
Magnolia Way conditions
The Culpeper County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the permit for Magnolia Way, finding that the B&B could adversely affect the health or safety of neighbors, be a detriment to public welfare and/or injurious to property or improvements in the neighborhood.
Magnolia Way owner Stephanie Tatum felt the opposite, saying she and her husband “hope to mend all” with neighbors upset about the permit approval. In a phone conversation Thursday, she profusely thanked the board for approving the permit.
Per conditions of approval, no more than two special events (weddings, anniversaries, etc.) could be hosted per month, in an on-site barn or inside the home. The limit on the number of guests would be 75 people and amplified music would have to end by 8 p.m. Special events would mainly occur on weekends, per the conditions, with any music not exceeding established decibel levels.
Tatum, in her presentation Tuesday, told the board she and her husband purchased the property, in part, to generate income to offset their own financial sponsorship of 4H programs and charitable endeavors. She was avidly involved with the youth organization in Fredericksburg, where her father managed the livestock exchange, Tatum said in the phone conversation.
“I am so excited,” she said of getting approval for the B&B and a potential Culpeper 4H partnership. “Our goal is to truly be part of this community and absolutely not to upset anybody with the things we want to do there. To me, Culpeper is farmland, having kids outdoors, having people together, family reunions—reasons who want to get together and enjoy life because we are here today and not promised tomorrow.”
Neighbor concerns
Neighbor Ricky Montgomery said he and his wife are considering moving because of the approved event venue.
“It’s 98 yards from my bedroom window,” he said in a phone conversation Thursday. “It’s an old barn, they’re going to set tents outside and if they have a deejay, the music will be amplified. We are going to hear it.”
Montgomery, a resident of the area since 2014, said the planning commission voted the right way.
“They actually understood in this little valley sound travels so easily,” he said. “I can hear conversations next door, across the pond, just normal voices. But the county board, in its imminent wisdom, decided to override the planning commission.”
Neighbor John Dyess said an event venue is not appropriate for the residential farming area, located a few miles off of Route 229 northeast of Catalpa.
“The more we talked to people about it, it seems to be an issue of the county wanting to support agritourism. We understand that, but this is a residential area—this is not a 70-acre farm,” he said, estimating 36 existing houses within a 1,900-feet radius. “Certain decibel levels can reach that far. This is a little valley with a pond, and sound carries.”
Dyess balked at the concept of the elected board not abiding by the unanimous recommendation of the planning commission to deny the special use permit.
“We were stupefied,” he said.
The elected board appoints members to the planning commission, which serves an advisory board. The elected board is not obligated to follow its recommendations, and on various occasions in the past two decades—similar to the Magnolia Way decision—the board vote has been contrary to planners’ suggestions.
Other residents spoke in favor of Magnolia Way—named for the trees gracing the property—at the public hearing Tuesday, saying it would be good for tourism and 4H. At least two neighbors signed letters stating their support for the event venue. Another Stevensburg-area resident said they enjoy sitting on the porch listening to music wafting from nearby Old House Vineyards.
Board reaction
Stevensburg Supervisor Chase wholeheartedly supported the venture in his district.
“I think this is an opportunity here—good people, good events,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I feel there will be no problems with them.”
Salem Supervisor Underwood concurred, noting his own home’s proximity to other event venues. Underwood said he knows of more of the same operations on farms in Culpeper that did not seek board approval, adding he would not mention where.
“I realize there are impacts—that are beneficial to Culpeper County,” he said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Frazier wondered who was going to enforce all the conditions placed on Magnolia Way, noting the small size of the county planning & zoning department.
“This is absolutely ridiculous … we will be creating a nuisance in this area,” he said, referencing the similar case of an event venue on Glen Ella Road that generated substantial neighborhood complaints.
Similar circumstances
The Board of Supervisors ultimately approved a one-year renewal in December of the home-based venue on Glen Ella Road at Brandy Hill Farm that hosted 19 events in 2019. Neighbors of that barn facility complained of noise, guest vehicle lights on the shared road coming into their driveways and floating lanterns traveling onto their property from the various parties.
One neighbor said his “cows stayed upset” due to the event venue, according to minutes of the December meeting at which the permit was renewed.
So frequent were the complaints, the county planning director dropped by the farm on various occasions while events were going on to measure sound from adjoining properties. The volume of the music was found in compliance with county regulations and after 9 p.m., no noise could be detected from neighboring properties.
The owners of Brandy Hill Farm agreed to more conditions when receiving the permit renewal, including no subwoofers on site, closing the barn roof openings to muffle sound and using plants to minimize lights in the driveway.
Getting along?
As for Magnolia Way, Cedar Mountain Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said he had no doubt the applicants were nice, well-meaning people. He added, however, that approving the permit would be a disservice.
“You will be miserable and so will your neighbors because you are too close together,” Rosenberger said.
Stephanie Tatum said on Thursday she hoped her neighbors would come around “and would want to be part of what we have here and be friends with us and work together.” She added she and her husband were hopeful there would be interest in hosting special events on their property, tentatively starting in May.
“We just thought it was going to be a whole lot less stressful,” Tatum said of the application process. “We want to get along with everybody that lives around us.” For information, see Magnolia Way Inc. on Facebook.
