Health officials have offered to test every resident and employee for COVID-19 at the 21 nursing homes and skilled-living facilities in the Fredericksburg area, but less than one-third of the businesses have taken them up on the offer.
As of Monday, the Rappahannock Area Health District, along with help from the National Guard and nursing facility staff, had done testing at six long-term care settings in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the district. The group is working to schedule a seventh building-wide testing, called a “point prevalence survey,” next week, she said.
Bringing in a team to test everyone before there are known cases of novel coronavirus allows facilities to “identify cases and implement any additional infection control measures as soon as possible,” she said. However, the business owners—which are often out-of-town corporations that own numerous facilities—“can choose not to do the testing,” Balmes–John said.
While nursing-home residents make up less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, they’ve accounted for about 40 percent of the nation’s 115,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to a tally by the Associated Press. Long-term care settings are home to elderly people who also have underlying health problems, which makes them doubly susceptible to fatal outcomes from this virus.
Until a week ago, the Fredericksburg region had been spared the carnage witnessed in so many other homes. There had been an outbreak involving about 10 people at the Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County in early May, but it was contained.
That facility is among the six local long-term care settings where health officials have done building-wide testing.
But last week, the news turned deadly when Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center announced a widespread outbreak involving 83 people: 56 residents and 27 staff members.
Seven residents have died, and all those deaths have been reflected in the state’s tally for the local health district, which stands at 29 deaths to date.
The most recent death reported was a white man in his 70s who had been a resident of Carriage Hill, which is in Spotsylvania County. The virus has brought death to 20 men and nine women locally, to 16 residents of Spotsylvania; five people in Stafford County; and four each in Caroline and King George counties.
Twenty-four of the 29 deaths involved people age 60 and over.
No other local long-term care facilities have reported deaths from COVID-19, Balmes–John said.
To date, there have been four virus outbreaks among nursing homes in the local health district. Two were announced last week; one involved three staff members and six residents and the other, three workers.
There also have been outbreaks at two small, group-home settings.
Per state policy, the local health district does not name the facilities where outbreaks occur. Sometimes, the corporations agree to disclose to the media what’s happening in their buildings; sometimes not.
The issue of transparency in such cases during a global pandemic is “something we all struggle with,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, who last fall was appointed Virginia’s first chief diversity officer.
“I’m hopeful to see changes in that area, but right now we also have to keep the confidentiality of our residents as a top priority as well,” Underwood said during a town hall last week hosted by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District. “How do we mitigate between transparency and confidentiality of patients? That’s really where many of us are struggling.”
Meg Pemberton, an advocate for the elderly who’s spent 35 years as a local nurse, said the public, like the facility’s residents and family members, needs the information.
“You need to know it’s in the community,” she said.
Dr. Robert Winn, director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center, also was on Spanberger’s panel and said public health would be better served by knowing which facilities were more vulnerable to outbreaks.
“The more you know, the better you’re able to intervene,” he said. “Early invention is the key to having a good outcome.”
