The town is now accepting preliminary information for the Culpeper CARES Small Business Recovery Grant for those that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
If and to what extent the program will extend to small businesses in the county will depend on the Board of Supervisors. The governing body will decide at its July 7 meeting how to disperse the county’s $2.9 million share of federal money through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Earlier this month, Culpeper Town Council unanimously voted to give its entire $1.6 million allocation in cash grants to town businesses, many struggling to stay open following months of state-mandated restrictions to stem the spread of COVID. Town administration estimated there were more than 500 town businesses that could qualify.
The grant application process will start after the July 4 holiday for about a week, with funds awarded through a private, third-party consultant.
In the meantime, for information and link to the “Culpeper CARES Grant Interest Form,” see https://visitculpeperva.com/culpepercaressmallbusinessrecoverygrant.aspx.
The interest form is not the grant application, but will be used by the town to notify businesses when that process opens. The application will be an online form, backed by Lenderfit. The interest form will generate the invitation to businesses wishing to apply.
Applicants must be able to demonstrate at least a 25 percent loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19. Not eligible for the town grant are banks and financial institutions, non-profits and franchise businesses, except those that are locally (town of Culpeper) owned and operated.
Pending approval from the Board of Supervisors, Culpeper CARES could expand to include businesses in Culpeper County. The eligibility of non-profit organizations is also under consideration at this time.
The town and county interaction committee met June 12 to discuss the CARES funding and how it might be used to help during the continued economic crisis. County Administrator John Egertson said it would be his recommendation that “the lions share” of the county’s CARES money go to the grant relief program for county businesses.
Town Manager Chris Hively commented, “The town went all in,” with its federal allocation in backing local commerce. “The businesses are in great need of help,” he said, adding that some town businesses have communicated they have enough cash flow to last another 30 or 60 days.
Paige Read, director of the Culpeper Town Tourism & Economic Development Department, said she has been receiving calls the past couple of weeks from business owners wanting to know the legal steps for dissolving.
“Is there a guideline to close my business?” she said of what she’s been hearing. “Unfortunately, I’ve been helping them put that together. My fear is it will be a domino effect—you will see one go and the next one go.”
Read, while not naming specifics, said people would be alarmed to see which businesses are struggling the most. Some have already lost their brick and mortar storefront because they couldn’t pay the rent and are just treading water, she said. The most impacted sectors have been in retail, dining and allied health, according to Read.
Hively said the goal is to award the grants quickly in one round and hopefully keep more businesses from going under.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell said at the interaction committee meeting she was hearing local employers were having a hard time getting their workers back because of the extra $600 many are receiving in federal weekly unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
Read said that has been a challenge.
“There is no clean answer on that,” she said, adding employers could report people to Virginia Employment Commission for not taking a job when offered. “It’s a sticky situation.”
Read said the up-and-coming Culpeper CARES grant would come a good time in that there are not many other new pandemic-related grant opportunities. Though many businesses are back open and operating to some degree, customers are needed.
“Trust is the new currency. Until consumer confidence and spending is back … they are being cautious right now,” Read said.
The Culpeper Town Tourism & Economic Development Department will retain program oversight and management of the Culpeper Cares grant program. For information, contact 540/727-0611 or CulpeperCares@culpeperva.gov
